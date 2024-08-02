Unit dose packaging Market worth $43.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Unit dosage packaging is gaining popularity due to its benefits of accurate dosing, enhanced product safety, and user convenience. Individually sealing items such as medications, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics in pre-measured quantities reduces dosage errors, preserves product integrity, and simplifies administration. Rising demand for correct pharmaceutical distribution, stringent regulatory standards, developments in packaging technology, and trends towards personalised medicine and effective inventory management are all major drivers of this expansion.

"Gel form segment to be the fourth largest growing form during the forecast period."

Gel unit dose packaging accounts for roughly 10-15% of the market share. It is widely used in pharmaceuticals for topical gels and ointments, providing precise application and reducing contamination risks. For instance, single-use tubes or sachets of analgesic and anti-inflammatory gels. In the nutraceutical industry, gel unit dosage packaging is utilised for supplements and health shots as an alternative to liquid and solid forms. Cosmetics also use gel unit dose formats, like single-use gel capsules and packs for facial treatments and skincare, to ensure proper application and product effectiveness.

"Aluminium segment to be the second largest growing material type during the forecast period."

Because of its exceptional protective characteristics and versatility, aluminium is the world's most flexible packaging material. It is commonly used in unit dose packaging due to its strong barrier properties against light, moisture, gases, and odours, which are critical for maintaining the stability and extending the shelf life of sensitive products such as medications and foods. Furthermore, aluminium is 100% recyclable and preserves its quality due to innovative recycling methods that enable closed-loop recycling. To improve the characteristics and adaptability of aluminium, a variety of coatings are added, such as epoxy phenolic, PVDC (Polyvinylidene Chloride), polyester, and specialised barrier coatings.

"Ampoules & Vials segment accounted for the third largest product type of unit dose packaging."

Ampoules and vials are tiny, sealed containers utilised for unit dose packaging, with screw closures on vials and snap-open ampoules. Both forms, whether made of glass or plastic, preserve the sterility and integrity of liquid medications. Plastic ampoules are gaining popularity because they have greater barrier qualities, stability, and are less likely to break than glass. Growing demand for biologics, insulin, and vaccines is driving growth in the vials and ampoules market. Innovations such as Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology improve package efficiency and automation, while smart features like QR codes, Near Field Communication (NFC), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) provide extensive product information. Leading firms, including as Schott AG and Gerresheimer AG, are pushing industry developments through innovations in glass composition and ready-to-fill technologies, ensuring continuous growth in this sector.

"Nutraceuticals industry accounted for the third largest end-use industry of unit dose packaging."

The nutraceutical sector employs a variety of unit dose packaging technologies, including sachets, stick packs, ampoules, capsules, and soft gel capsules, to assure exact dosing while also improving product quality and consumer compliance. Sachets and stick packs are especially versatile, holding powders, liquids, tablets, capsules, and gummies. Packaging innovations, such as improved branding, braille compliance, and interactive features that monitor freshness in real time, are projected to boost market growth. To accommodate these changing needs, key businesses including Amcor Plc and Constantia Flexibles offer flexible packaging solutions such as sachets, stick packs, and pouches.

"Asia Pacific is projected to be the third largest region in terms of value during the forecast period."

Due to robust economic expansion, Asia Pacific is the region with the fastest-growing market for unit dose packaging. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the region's growth rate surpassed estimates in late 2023, hitting 5.0% for the year. While inflation rates differ, with some economies experiencing ongoing price pressure and others facing deflationary threats, the Asia Pacific unit dose packaging market is supported by an ageing population and rising rates of chronic disease, which raise the need for accurate medication management. Rapid urbanisation and rising middle class are driving the demand for single-serving vitamins and personal care items. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure, growing environmental consciousness, and regulatory pressures are all driving the adoption of eco-friendly packaging. Packaging technological developments also boost the unit dosage packaging business expansion.

The key players profiled in the report include are Pfizer Inc. (US), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (US), West Pharmaceutical Services (US), Stevanato Group (Italy), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT (Germany), Nipro (Japan), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), and Klöckner Pentaplast (UK) and other leading companies in this market.

