UNISOC Launches New-Gen 5G SoC T7520

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a leading global supplier of mobile communication and IoT chipsets, today officially launched its new-generation 5G SoC mobile platform - UNISOC T7520. Using cutting-edge process technology, T7520 enables an optimized 5G experience with substantially enhanced AI computing and multimedia imaging processing capabilities while lowering power consumption.

T7520 is UNISOC's second-generation 5G smartphone platform. Built on a 6nm EUV process technology and empowered by some of the latest design techniques, it offers substantially enhanced performance at a lower level of power consumption than ever.

T7520 has four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with an Arm Mali-G57 based GPU, providing an incredible streaming and gaming experience at 5G speeds.

T7520, developed on UNISOC's Makalu 5G platform, integrates the world's first 5G modem to support coverage enhancement for any application scenario(1). By allowing carriers to deploy 5G on their existing 4G spectrums, T7520 expands the application of UNISOC's patented large-bandwidth dynamic spectrum sharing technology, maximizing the utilization of existing resources to facilitate cooperation and sharing for a cheaper and faster deployment of 5G. In particular, T7520 is optimized for use on 500KM/h high-speed railway, providing passengers with a premium 5G experience.

"T7520 is built upon some of the world's leading technologies, giving it comprehensively enhanced performance at a new low of power consumption," said Steve Chu, CEO of UNISOC. "Its open and innovative architecture demonstrates our commitment to joining hands with partners to provide users with a superior intelligent experiences."

UNISOC T7520 has the following key features:

Advanced 6nm EUV process technology : This process technology uses an extreme ultraviolet light with an extremely short wavelength of 13.5 nm which, with an accuracy close to X-ray, provides an extremely high lithographic resolution and achieves a better balance between cost, performance and power consumption. Compared to the previous 7nm process, the 6nm process has a 18% improvement in density of transistors, which allows more transistors to be integrated per unit area and reduces power consumption by 8%, allowing the battery to last longer.



: T7520 adopts UNISOC's new-generation low-power consumption architecture and AI-based power regulation technology. Compared to mobile platforms which paired with a separate 5G modem, T7520 is the all-around leader in power consumption for both light-load and heavy-load scenarios and delivers a power consumption reduction of up to 35% for some data business scenarios. The world's first 5G modem to support coverage enhancement for all scenarios (1) : This modem supports 5G NR TDD+FDD carrier aggregation and uplink and downlink decoupling and can enhance coverage by more than 100%. UNISOC's innovative 5G super transmitter technology can increase the uplink speed by up to 60% and meet demanding scenarios such as VR and 4K / 8K ultra-high-resolution live streaming. T7520 supports the Sub-6GHz band, NSA/SA dual-mode networking, and 2G through 5G networks. Under the SA mode, it provides a peak uplink speed of more than 3.25Gbps. In addition, it supports dual-SIM dual-5G and EPS Fall-back and VoNR high-resolution audio and video calls.



: T7520 integrates a new-generation NPU with greatly improved performance and excellent energy efficiency. The energy efficiency (TOPS/W) increase by more than 50% compared to the previous generation product. Innovative design can better support complex AI applications in high performance, low power consumption mode. Comprehensively enhanced multimedia processing capabilities : T7520 carries UNISOC's proprietary sixth-generation Vivimagic solution and second-generation FDR (Full Dynamic Range) technology, a dedicated AI accelerator, and upgraded four-core ISP architecture to provide an ultra-high resolution of 100MP and multi-camera processing capability. These, together with leading image technologies from ACUTElogic, deliver exceptional image quality of photograph and unlimited video capture capabilities.



T7520 adopts a new-generation multicore display architecture and supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate. With omni-channel and all-format HDR rendering capabilities, Multi-screen display can support up to 4K at HDR10+ quality. This allows it to substantially improve the user experience for high-frame-rate games, 5G UHD videos and VR/VR applications.



(Note 1) The industry's first 5G modem to at once support carrier aggregation, uplink and downlink decoupling and super

uplink and achieve coverage enhancement for Sub-6GHz 5G network scenarios.

About UNISOC

As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in fields including IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, AIoT, and TV. With 4,500 employees, 14 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC is dedicated to becoming one of the world's top 3 mobile chipset suppliers in terms of global market share, the largest chipset provider for IoT and connectivity devices and the leading 5G company in China.

