UNISOC 5G Modem V510 Powers China Unicom's Latest 5G CPE

UNISOC V510 allows for a high degree of integration with low power consumption, the high-performance chip can automatically adapt to 5G NSA and SA dual-mode networking, overcoming the inability of NSA devices to access 5G in areas covered by an SA network. This is a particularly crucial feature as SA networks are set to rapidly expand in 2020, and allows more users to enjoy 5G.

Supporting 5G bands n78/n41/n79 – UNISOC V510 allows for full basic network coverage, allowing hundreds of millions of users to enjoy a true wireless super fiber broadband experience. Beyond the home broadband and household device market, UNISOC V510's industrial-grade chip design fits a broad range of applications including corporate wireless networks, campus networks and 5G industrial IoT.

Additional features of UNISOC V510 include support for VoNR, a low-latency, high-quality 5G voice calling service that enables more immersive virtual reality experiences. UNISOC V510 also supports 2G to 5G networks, meeting the different needs of a wide range of users.

As another milestone in UNISOC's cooperation with China Unicom following NB-IoT, the release of the China Unicom 5G CPE demonstrates the maturity of UNISOC V510, driving the development of China's 5G industry and empowering more possibilities for the smart and connected era.

UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and AIoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 15 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC has become the top 3 mobile chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, the leading 5G company in World and one of the largest chipset providers for IoT and connectivity devices in China. For more information, please visit http://www.unisoc.com/

