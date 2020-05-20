Uniper Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Optimally Extracting Actionable Insights from Available Data with Its IIoT-based Platform, Enerlytics

"Enerlytics' five clusters enable better access to data, data manipulation, and data sharing with a broader audience in an ecosystem. The company then leverages its engineering expertise to extract actionable insights from this data," said Vasanth Krishnan, Senior Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Uniper's advanced multi-dimensional anomaly detection algorithm can model the entire power station, not just the main shaft line. Operators train models on "good" data and create alert limits around them. When an alert occurs, Uniper reviews it and sends it to the site with a full diagnosis and suggested course of action. This process, utilized within the Predictive Maintenance Hub (PMH) application, enables Uniper to break down a complex system into its constituent components to model and monitor."

Meanwhile, a customer's whole plant and subsystems can use Uniper's TMS both online and offline for what-if and root cause analyses. These models offer insights for expected performance based on design data, actual performance based on live data, target performance based on design data incorporated known degradation, and the delta between the above levels. Uniper's TMS ultimately helps operators understand plant performance in relation to design, and then identifies the root cause of any issues with the support of Uniper's experts.

Furthermore, the company delivers best-in-class value through its comprehensive testing. All of its solutions are tested on its own assets first before client implementations, allowing it to present proven benefits and rapid return on investment. Uniper builds on its price-to-performance value through its PPT application, which empowers users to interpret the output from the TMS and other applications. It also allows users to carry out non-step checks and comparisons of plant start-ups and shutdowns, analyzing the data to locate discrepancies, and flag abnormalities before they become critical issues.

"Current market offerings in the IIoT for the power generation sector mostly focus on predictive maintenance and performance management, and fail to address challenges in risk management, maintenance strategy, and market solutions," noted Krishnan. "As an integrated company with a comprehensive knowledge and experience base, Uniper strategically includes risk management and trading within its platform. This solid value proposition, best-in-class features, and close relationships with customers will ensure the continued adoption of its platform in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Uniper SE (Uniper)

Uniper is a leading international energy company with around 11,500 employees and activities in more than 40 countries. With about 34 GW of installed generation capacity, Uniper is among the largest global power generators. Its main activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading, including a diversified gas portfolio that makes Uniper one of Europe's leading gas companies. In 2019, Uniper sold a gas volume of 220 bcm. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, being the third-largest listed German utility. Under its new strategy, Uniper aims to become carbon-neutral in Europe by 2035.

