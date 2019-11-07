Unipart Wins Kimberly-Clark Extension

Unipart's unique approach ensures all sites comfortably meet world-class safety standards, day in, day out. Unipart's achievement of the coveted British Safety Council Sword of Honour in 2018 and the RoSPA Health & Safety Award in 2019 confirm this.

Unipart employees at all levels see digital innovation as the key to improving the quality of their service. The 'Yard App,' for example, a digital solution designed in-house by Unipart to optimise inbound control in Chorley, proved so successful, it has since been rolled out to the other two sites.

Throughout the partnership, Unipart has demonstrated how its process-driven pursuit for operational excellence not only improves standards, but also drives efficiency, productivity and cost-down initiatives. In extending the contract, Kimberly-Clark has clearly recognised the value of this service.

Claire Walters, Unipart Logistics Chief Commercial Officer, said: "In awarding the contract Kimberly-Clark recognised the unique value Unipart Logistics bring to them and their customers through digital innovation and a relentless focus on continuous improvement.

"Established in 2014, the partnership with Kimberly-Clark has grown stronger year on year. Unipart have developed a deep understanding of their business, using the Unipart Way to drive innovative and sustained improvements."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024517/Unipart_Group.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024518/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg

Contact

Alistair Drummond

Unipart Group communications manager

alistair.drummond@unipart.com

tel: +44-(0)1865-383068

mobile: +44-(0)7771-798835

Related Links

https://www.unipart.com



SOURCE Unipart Group