Unipart wins five-year Jaguar Land Rover contract to run global parts logistics operation

Unipart Logistics will operate a UK and global aftermarket Distribution Centre, Parts Packing and Branded Goods operations, and a Customer Support function, supporting Jaguar Land Rover's continued growth ambitions. Unipart was selected on the strength of its expertise in supply chain transformation, excellence in customer service, and commitment to digital innovation and sustainability.

Unipart has a strong track record with Jaguar Land Rover, and currently operates the Jaguar UK Aftermarket logistics and packer operation, Jaguar Land Rover branded goods, and in-production logistics at the new Jaguar Land Rover Battery Assembly Centre.

John Neill, Unipart Group Chairman and Chief Executive, said:

"Jaguar Land Rover is a global player with world-class products. We are proud of our strong heritage with this icon of the automotive industry, having worked with them in partnership for nearly 50 years.

"With this new contract, we will support the evolution of Jaguar Land Rover aftermarket logistics with a proposition that reflects our joint commitment to digital innovation, environmental sustainability and of course, industry-leading customer service. As an independent British company that takes the long-term view, Unipart is committed to this partnership and we look forward to creating this future together."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528882/Appleby_Magna_aerial.jpg

SOURCE Unipart