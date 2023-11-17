Unipart welcomes £4.5 billion government investment in UK manufacturing

OXFORD, England, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart, global supply chain and performance improvement technologies partner, has welcomed the Government announcement of a £4.5 billion investment in UK strategic manufacturing sectors.

The government announced today (17 November) the funding will be available from 2025 for five years, providing industry with longer term certainty about their investments.

Unipart Group (PRNewsfoto/Unipart)

Over £2 billion has been earmarked for the automotive industry and £975 million for aerospace, supporting the manufacturing, supply chain and development of zero emission vehicles, and investment in energy efficient and zero-carbon aircraft equipment.

John Neill, Executive Chairman of Unipart Group, said: "We welcome the Government's commitment to advanced manufacturing and the recognition of the strategic importance of the automotive industry to the UK. As an independent management and employee-owned company, Unipart has seen the strategic benefit from investing in developing performance improvement technologies for our global clients across a range of industries including automotive. The government's investment strategy will enhance opportunities for companies like ours to continue that vital innovation."

With a strong heritage in the automotive sector, Unipart has grown into a supply chain and performance improvement technologies partner in a wide range of markets including rail, aerospace, healthcare and technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280777/Unipart.jpg