Unipart Logistics has won a five-year contract extension with Pro:Direct Sport in the US

Unipart Logistics provides warehouse and distribution services for end customers coast to coast across the US market, with 33% growth planned for the next period. Unipart Logistics also provides personalisation services, using Boot iD machinery to professionally embroider sports products. Customers can customise their orders to have their name, player number, or country flag stitched onto their football boots or team shirt, with a fast turnaround.

Pro:Direct Sport is one of a number of Unipart Logistics customers in North America. Unipart Logistics has been operating in the region since 1998, and is the supply chain partner of choice for the automotive sector.

Unipart Logistics offers a variety of services in North America including advanced warehouse solutions, production logistics, inventory optimisation, kitting, packing, customer service, supply chain visibility, and digital technology solutions.

Claire Walters, Unipart Logistics Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We're delighted to extend our decade-long partnership with Pro:Direct Sport in North America, where we have been proud to support them from initial launch through significant growth. We look forward to continuing to deliver Pro:Direct Sport's exciting growth plans."

Steve Staines, Pro:Direct Sport Head Of Logistics, said: "After a very difficult year with Covid19 disrupting almost every part of the business, Pro:Direct Sport is delighted to extend our contract with Unipart. This enables us to finalise the integration of our warehouse management system and customer facing platform. With the help of Unipart we will be in a great place to massively increase market share. We look forward to working with Unipart over the next five years."

