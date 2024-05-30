Unipart launches operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

OXFORD, England, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart, the supply chain solutions and performance improvement technologies partner, is pleased to announce it has launched operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East, was the second fastest-growing G20 economy 2023, and is focused on transforming the Kingdom into a transport and logistics hub for Europe and Asia as part of its Vision 2030 strategy, which will attract $3 trillion investment over the next few years.

Tahir Malik, Unipart Saudi Arabia Country Director

Unipart has decades of experience working with customers to make their supply chains more efficient, safer and sustainable, and already has Middle East operations in the United Arab Emirates.

Country Director Tahir Malik will lead the expansion of Unipart's operations in Saudi Arabia, bringing more than 20 years' experience in logistics in the Kingdom, including with key players in KSA.

Darren Leigh, Unipart CEO , said: "As a British company with a diverse international reach working with leading global brands, Unipart is well positioned to offer our customers access to the rapidly-growing supply chain economy in Saudi Arabia, which is undergoing a significant transformation as a major logistics hub between Europe, Asia and Africa.

"Unipart Country Director Tahir Malik brings two decades of experience of scaling supply chains and operations in Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to working with customers to best benefit from the government's considerable investment in diversifying the economy, growth, and boosting productivity.

"With over half a century of expertise in supply chains, our established British heritage and a deep commitment to safety and sustainability, we are uniquely placed to offer customers a breadth of solutions for their supply chains, coupled with delivery of high performance and value.

"We are excited about the growth and expansion opportunities for our partners and our business in Saudi Arabia."

Contact:

Alistair Drummond

Head of External Communications

01865 383068

alistair.drummond@unipart.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425694/Unipart_Tahir_Malik.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382356/4734151/Unipart_Logo.jpg