Unipart Group Announces the Retirement of Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr John M. Neill CBE, After 50 Years of Distinguished Service

OXFORD, England , Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with a blend of pride and nostalgia that Unipart Group announces the retirement of its Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr John M. Neill CBE, after an illustrious career spanning five decades.

Dr John M. Neill CBE

John Neill's journey began with General Motors, where he quickly rose to become the youngest overseas executive. In 1974, he joined British Leyland, and by 1977, at the age of 29, he had been appointed Managing Director of the British Leyland Parts Division, making him the youngest MD to lead the company's most profitable business. In 1987, John took on the role of Group Chief Executive at Unipart and later assumed the position of Chairman and Chief Executive in 2012, before becoming Executive Chairman in October 2022. John will retire from his day-to-day responsibilities and step down as a Board member on 31 August 2024, while continuing to support the business until the end of November 2024. He will remain Unipart's largest individual shareholder.

Since 1974, John has been the cornerstone of Unipart, transforming it into a proud British enterprise with a global footprint in 21 countries, with over 12,000 colleagues, and offering an extensive portfolio of products, services, and solutions. Under his leadership, Unipart reported a £1 billion turnover in 2023, alongside a significant increase in profitability, positioning the company for continued growth. This year, Unipart celebrates the 50th anniversary of its brand - a milestone John has been integral in achieving.

John's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation is exemplified by "The Unipart Way", a testament to his visionary approach. Throughout the years, he has brought a unique blend of vision, expertise, leadership, and passion to the business.

"Working at Unipart has been one of the greatest honours of my life," said John. "The relationships I've built, the challenges we've overcome, and the milestones we've achieved together will always hold a special place in my heart. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, business partners, and all our stakeholders for their unwavering support throughout my journey. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, I feel that, if I am to make the most of seeing my grandchildren grow up and forge lasting bonds with them, the window to do so is now."

Reflecting on his journey, John remarked, "Over the past 50 years, I have had the privilege of working with extraordinary individuals whose loyalty and dedication have been instrumental in transforming Unipart from its early days as the parts division of British Leyland. Together, we defied seemingly insurmountable odds. When I joined, the parts business was in terminal decline, and it was clear that only radical innovation could secure our future. We built a consumer brand, created an 'all makes' business, continuously innovated to lead the industry, and then in 1987 achieved the virtually impossible - leading a management and employee buyout of a parts business from a car company - something that had never been done anywhere in the world before.

"When I began my career, British Leyland was the world's fifth-largest automotive manufacturer. Today, Unipart stands as the sole remaining independent company from that era. I take immense pride in what we have accomplished together. The loyalty, commitment, and tireless efforts of our people have sustained this company for decades, and none of us would be here without them.

"At the time of our buyout, the company faced a single point of failure, but today, we operate across multiple sectors, with diverse customers, serving multiple technologies, in multiple geographies. We maintain valued partnerships with blue-chip automotive, technology, and rail companies while expanding into aerospace, motorsport, and industrial services. Unipart has remained profitable throughout the years and is well-positioned for continued growth."

John's tenure is marked by numerous achievements, including the creation of the Unipart brand in the 1970s and 1980s, leading the management and employee buyout from British Leyland, and establishing Britain's first corporate university, the Unipart "U." He was a pioneer of stakeholder management in the UK and played a key role in the Tomorrow's Company inquiry, leading to a visit from HRH Prince Philip to witness these ideas in practice.

John is often regarded as a singular leader among Chairmen and C-suite executives for his insight into digital technologies and generative A.I., coupled with his ability to articulate and leverage these concepts to inspire his colleagues. His visionary approach and steadfast leadership have not only contributed to the growth and success of Unipart but have also inspired countless individuals along the way.

Beyond his professional accomplishments at Unipart, John has made significant contributions to the broader business community. He has been an active member of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), a past President of the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), and has participated in several government working groups. He has also served on the Court of the Bank of England, and on the Boards of Charter International plc, Midlands Energy plc, Rolls-Royce plc, and Royal Mail Holdings plc. In 1994, John was awarded a CBE for his services to industry. He currently serves as an Executive Board Member of the SMMT and President of the Automotive Leadership Network.

As John embarks on this new chapter, he looks forward to spending more time with his family, taking on additional non-executive roles, and continuing his support for various external organisations, as well as his mentoring commitments. The company has also requested that he continue as the Chair of Unipart's RBS Pension Trustee Board, a role he has agreed to fulfil.

Dr Bryan Jackson, Senior Independent Director, shared that John first informed him of his intention to retire in May. Since then, the company has been working to ensure there will be a smooth transition over six months to November. A significant change will occur on 1 September, with the creation of a new position of Non-Executive Chair, which will be the subject of a separate announcement.

Bryan Jackson said, "In all honesty, it would be incredibly difficult to replace John's role as Executive Chairman. Simply put, how do you follow someone who has dedicated a lifetime to creating an iconic British company with its unique spirit?

"On behalf of the Board, our colleagues, customers, and the countless others who have benefitted from being part of Unipart, words cannot fully express our gratitude for everything John has done to build Unipart into the strong, diversified organisation it is today. His commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement leaves us with a business that positively impacts its people, customers, shareholders, and stakeholders. I look forward to celebrating John's legacy and achievements and ensuring we continue to build on Unipart's strengths as we grow in the future."

For media enquiries, or to arrange a brief interview with John, or further information, please contact:

Alistair Drummond, Head of External Communications

T: +44(0)7771 798835

E: alistair.drummond@unipart.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482004/Dr_John_M_Neill__CBE.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382356/4856219/Unipart_Logo.jpg