UnionPay International to Launch Several Autumn Promotions Across Russia

MOSCOW, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1, 2021, UnionPay International (UPI) launched Discover Autumn Gold with UnionPay, one of several new promotions to celebrate the new season. Participants can upload receipts to UnionPay's promo website, and for every receipt worth 1000 rubles, one bonus point is awarded. Points can be redeemed for guaranteed gifts or participation in the Grand Prize Auction.

"We are pleased to continue offering our cardholders a new range of exciting promotions, making their use of UnionPay cards not only convenient and secure but also offering even more opportunities for discounts and cashback bonuses," Xia Yu, Head of UnionPay International Russia Branch commented.

Promotion of Discover Autumn Gold with UnionPay does not come along, another joint promotion with Post Bank kicked off on August 26 offering participants 5% cashback on transactions exceeding 5000 rubles per month on all transactions, with an upper limit of 5000 bonuses allowed per month. The offer is valid until March 31, 2022.

Additionally, the ongoing promotion with Magnit, one of Russia's largest food retailers, has been extended. Until the end of October, purchases of over 4000 rubles using the Magnit bonus card and paying with a UnionPay card made during the month can receive an additional 1000 rubles cash back onto the Magnit bonus card.

Meanwhile, UPI has included new Russian partners in the privilege program, including the Grand Maket Rossiya Museum in St. Petersburg, JNBY chain of clothing stores, as well as Mumiy Troll Music Bar. The UPI privilege program in Russia includes not only trade and service enterprises in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also other Russian cities including Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, and Irkutsk.

Bunch of Autumn promotion following 'New Season of Gifts from UnionPay' summer promotion, which has come to a successful end with the number of participants jumping in comparison with our New Year campaign. UnionPay cardholders broke another record for the volume of transactions as part of the promotion.

