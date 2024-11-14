UnionPay International Powers CIIE with Enhanced Cross-border Payment Solutions, Boosting Cross-border Trade Payments

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened on November 5, welcoming nearly 3,500 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. UnionPay International (UPI), a longstanding partner of CIIE, showcased its commitment to facilitating global trade by delivering cutting-edge, secure, and convenient payment solutions for exhibitors, buyers, and visitors.

Enhancing Payment Experiences for Global Participants

During this year's CIIE, UPI unveiled its latest payment innovations, including the UnionPay SplendorPlus Card and the CIIE-themed Card, at the Bank of China (BOC) Shanghai Pavilion. These products attracted significant attention from domestic and international attendees, emphasizing seamless and tailored payment experiences for cross-border transactions.

As part of its broader "Project Excellence 2024", launched earlier this year, UPI introduced the SplendorPlus Card, specifically designed for inbound international travelers. This versatile card supports multiple payment methods—physical card, QR code, and mobile payments—and offers exclusive benefits such as cashback and localized privileges across five key categories, including transportation, cultural attractions, and dining. With nearly 40 financial institutions worldwide now issuing or preparing to issue the card, UPI continues to expand its reach, enhancing connectivity between China and the global market.

Meeting Evolving Cross-border Payment Needs

UPI's payment ecosystem has grown significantly in recent years, driven by technological innovation and an understanding of diverse global consumer preferences. To date, more than 250 million UnionPay cards have been issued in 83 countries and regions. Cardholders can access comprehensive payment services within China, including dining, retail, hotel bookings, and transportation, such as Shanghai metro ticketing and taxi services.

In addition, UPI has partnered with over 200 e-wallet providers in 36 countries and regions, enabling international users to link UnionPay cards or apply for digital cards for contactless and mobile payments, mirroring the convenience enjoyed by local residents.

To further support domestic exhibitors and buyers traveling abroad, UPI has launched a CIIE-themed card in collaboration with BOC Shanghai. This card offers domestic users a 1% cashback benefit, along with exclusive discounts at brick-and-mortar merchants in 20 countries and regions, meeting the growing demands of outbound travelers.

Driving Innovation in Cross-border Trade

Beyond enhancing payment experiences for individuals, UPI is at the forefront of driving innovation in cross-border trade. Following the State Council's approval to establish a Silk Road E-commerce Pilot Zone in Shanghai, UPI has collaborated with key industry players to develop digital payment solutions based on cross-border electronic invoices. This initiative integrates customs declaration, invoicing, and payment settlement processes into a unified digital ecosystem, fostering transparency and efficiency in global trade.

At the Silk Road E-commerce Innovation & Development Conference, held as part of CIIE on November 7, UPI signed a memorandum of understanding with Shanghai E&P International, BoComm Shanghai, and BOC Shanghai. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in aligning Shanghai with international trade standards and promoting the adoption of electronic documentation in global commerce.

Under the guidance of regulatory authorities, UPI has pioneered standardized and compliant end-to-end solutions to address the evolving needs of cross-border e-commerce. From international airfare and hotel payments to online transactions and settlements, these solutions empower businesses to embrace digital transformation, contributing to the sustainable development of global trade.