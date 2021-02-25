UnionPay International continues to expand its acceptance network in Russia, starting cooperation with Credit Europe Bank (Russia)

MOSCOW, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) announces the beginning of cooperation with Credit Europe Bank. This step will allow UnionPay to continue the expansion of its acceptance network, which already covers over 95% merchant terminals and ATMs, in the Russian Federation.

This partnership between UPI, one of the world's largest bankcard schemes, and Credit Europe Bank, a new credit organization with more 6,000,000 clients, will start from the acceptance of UnionPay cards. Through this cooperation, customers are now able to use UnionPay cards issued in Russia or abroad at an increasing number of ATMs and merchants.

This will be the first stage of this partnership. In the future, the two will also promote the service and increase the number of benefits available to more and more cardholders of UnionPay cards.

"We are committed to providing safe and smooth payment service to our cardholders in and visiting Russia. We are very glad to reach new partnership with Credit Europe Bank, and I am confident that the bank's extensive network in the Russian regions, along with the advantages of safe and fast UnionPay transactions, will bring our clients better payment experience," said Xia Yu, Head of UnionPay International Russia Branch.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay is an international payment system founded in 2002. UnionPay International is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. Now UnionPay payment acceptance network has expanded to 179 countries and regions; 68countries and regions have issued UnionPay cards.

In Russia, the UnionPay payment acceptance network is constantly expanding. Currently UnionPay cards are accepted in more than 95% of the terminals of trade and service enterprises and ATMs. Over 1.6 million POS terminals accept UnionPay cards with QuickPass contactless payment technology. In addition, more than 3 million UnionPay cards have been issued on the Russian market.

