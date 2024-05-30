UnionPay International and HALKBANK A.D. BEOGRAD Sign Agreement to Issue Dina-UnionPay Dual-Brand Cards in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International, the leading global card scheme, has entered into an issuing agreement with HALKBANK A.D. BEOGRAD to enhance the payment experience and acceptance coverage of existing Dina card issued by HALKBANK.

The signing ceremony took place in Shanghai on 30th May 2024, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort between UnionPay International and HALKBANK A.D. BEOGRAD. The collaboration aims to issue 80,000 Dina-UnionPay dual-brand cards over the next 18 months. These cards will seamlessly combine the strengths of both UnionPay and HALKBANK, offering cardholders enhanced convenience and UnionPay's global acceptance.

UnionPay International's acceptance network has been extended to 183 countries and regions, including great acceptance in Chinese mainland and 67 million merchants outside Chinese mainland, providing consumers in Serbia with access to cross-border payment across international markets. Furthermore, UnionPay's acceptance infrastructures, marketing campaigns, and cardholder benefits in Chinese mainland will be available to HALKBANK, paving the way for future cooperation. The launch of the SplendorPlus Card is planned, targeting cross-border travelers visiting Chinese mainland.

"HALKBANK's commitment to business development strengthens ties between Serbia and China. By leveraging the robust infrastructure of UnionPay International, combined with HALKBANK's strength in innovation, flexibility, and dedication to constant technological improvement, we are confident that together we can establish new market standards and achieve a significant competitive advantage." said Hasan Comert, Member of the Executive Board of HALKBANK Belgrade.

UnionPay International and HALKBANK have been cooperating for a long time. Over 90% of merchants' POS terminals and ATMs in Serbia already accept UnionPay cards, including all POS terminals and ATMs under HALKBANK. "Our collaboration with HALKBANK represents a significant milestone," said Larry Wang, UnionPay International. "Residents of Serbia will have a wider range of payment options, whether for local consumption or for cross-border travel to China, to enjoy the convenient payment services provided by UnionPay. We are honored to bring more convenience to the friendly exchanges between the two peoples. "

About HALKBANK A.D. BEOGRAD

HALKBANK JSC Beograd, based in the Republic of Serbia, is a universal bank offering comprehensive banking products to business and retail clients. The bank aims to stimulate local economic growth and provide a secure place for client deposits.

Since its establishment in September 1954 as Čačanska Bank, and becoming a part of Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. in 2015, HALKBANK a.d. Beograd has been expanding its branch network and client base across Serbia. It now proudly serves clients in 43 branches nationwide.

Committed to fully meeting client expectations, HALKBANK JSC Beograd prides itself on its fast, high-quality services and products, which it views as its trademark.

Additionally, HALKBANK fosters a strong, family-like atmosphere with the motto "People first and foremost," supported by polite employees and a pleasant work environment.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest cardholder base. Collaborating with over 2,600 partners globally, UnionPay acceptance now reached to 183 countries and regions. Outside the Chinese Mainland, UnionPay is accepted at nearly 67 million merchants and 1.7 million ATMs. In Serbia, over 90% of merchants' POS terminals and ATMs already accept UnionPay cards, and nearly all contactless merchants support UnionPay QuickPass.