UnionPay International and ATU Duty Free introduce QR code payment at Turkish airports

ISTANBUL, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI") has teamed up with ATU Duty Free, Turkey's leading duty free shop operating chain, to launch UnionPay QR code payment service at the chain's 45 duty free shops in airports nationwide.

According to UPI, this is the first time for all ATU duty free shops to accept QR code payment, which offers global UnionPay cardholders traveling in Turkey the convenience of digital payment service.

"Payment behaviors are changing and users are looking for the fastest and the most secure ways to make their payments. UPI has long along been taking this into consideration. ATU Duty Free has been our valuable partner in Turkey over the years and I believe UnionPay users will better enjoy shopping at ATU Duty Free shops with this new experience," said James Yang, General Manager of Unionpay International Middle East Branch.

ATU Duty Free CEO Ersan Arcan stated, "As ATU Duty Free, we always attach importance to following the innovations and maintaining cooperation with global brands. We are considering the changes in passenger and payment behaviors and offer customers QR code payment in our stores with UnionPay. We are launching a new era in shopping with this valuable partnership. I would like to say that, we are happy to provide a modern and safe shopping experience to our clients."

Established in 2000 as a joint venture between TAV Airports Holding and Unifree Duty Free, ATU Duty Free operates 45 shops at Istanbul New Airport and the country's other four airports - Ankara Esenboga Airport, Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport, Mugla Bodrum Milas Airport and Antalya Gazipasa Airport.

UPI has partnered with ATU Duty Free since 2015. Currently, over 95% of POS terminals and 85% of ATM terminals accept UnionPay cards in Turkey. UnionPay cardholders can use their UnionPay cards in shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and many others, according to UPI.

With the launch of UnionPay QR code payment, the local payment scene in the country will be powered by digital services which will speed up the shift in payment behavior in going mobile.

Apart from Turkey, UnionPay QR code payment has been launched in 41 markets around the world, with over 300 millions global users.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with over 2,300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 179 countries and regions with issuance in 61 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base.

ATU Duty Free

At the end of 1999's, ATU Duty Free was founded in partnership with Unifree and Gebr. Heinemann, experienced in the operation of TAV Airports and tax-free sales outlets, with a forward vision of the modern airport operations. Since its foundation, ATU has been at the forefront of aviation and retailing in its genres. With its innovative approach, ATU is among the world leaders in the Duty Free market. And since the first day of this challenging marathon with 7/24 working tempos, it has been proceeding unceasingly.

Providing duty free services at over 120 stores in 7 countries across 3 continents, offering passengers 50,000 products from leading world brands at advantageous prices. ATU operates, Old Bazaar local concept stores and more than 20 world famous luxury brand boutique stores at Istanbul Airport, the sole duty free operator at Ankara Esenboga, Izmir Adnan Menderes, Gazipasa Alanya and Mugla Bodrum airports in Turkey; also Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi airports in Georgia; Skopje and Ohrid airports in North Macedonia; Enfidha, Monastir, Tunis-Carthage, Djerba, Sfax, Tozeur and Tabarka airports in Tunisia; Riga Airport in Latvia; Salalah Airport in Oman and Madinah Airport in Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE UnionPay International