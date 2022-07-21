Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market to Reach $548.43 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR: AMR

Need to diagnose and treat number of serious spinal disorders drives the growth of the global unilateral biportal endoscopy market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market by Product Type (Endoscope, Accessory Devices), by Indication (Herniated Discs, Spinal Stenosis, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global unilateral biportal endoscopy industry was accounted for $295.31 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $548.43 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Need to diagnose and treat number of serious spinal disorders drives the growth of the global unilateral biportal endoscopy market. However, lack of skilled workers hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in establishment of UBE in developing countries and high investments from major market players are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the pandemic, hospitals and governments encouraged patients to postpone their elective surgeries. This negatively affected the demand for UBE devices.

To reduce the danger of infection, hospitals employed personal protective equipment, negative pressure suites, and ward isolation. As a result, UBE endoscopic therapy had become expensive overall.

Scope of the Report: -

The endoscope segment held the largest share

By product type, the endoscope segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global unilateral biportal endoscopy market, due to increase in technological advancements in endoscopes offering image-guided technology with artificial intelligence. However, the accessory devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of accessories in various surgical procedures.

The hospitals segment dominated the market

By end user, the hospitals segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global unilateral biportal endoscopy market, due to presence of sophisticated surgical equipment in these settings. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to creasing number of healthcare professionally-owned ambulatory care settings to cater to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global unilateral biportal endoscopy market, owing to robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. However, market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in investments in the healthcare sector.

Major market players

CONMED Corporation

Endovision Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Bonss Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Joimax GmbH

Karl Storz

Maxmorespine

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

Richard Wolf

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Endoscope



Accessory Devices

By Indication

Herniated Discs



Spinal Stenosis



Others

By End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America



U.S. Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Canada Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Mexico Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market



Europe



Germany Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





France Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





U.K. Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Italy Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Spain Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





China Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Australia Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





India Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





South Korea Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





South Africa Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Saudi Arabia Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Market





Rest of LAMEA

SOURCE Allied Market Research