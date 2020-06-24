Uniken Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Identity and Access Control with its Mobile-first REL-ID Solution

"Uniken developed its visionary identity and access solutions to drive stronger and more efficient customer engagement while eliminating the possibility of fraudulent transactions. REL-ID helps clients combat identity, network, and device threats without compromising the user experience," said Hiten Kamleshkumar Shah Senior Research Analyst. "The solution is also highly cost-effective as it does away with the need for clients to deploy and integrate multiple solutions into their infrastructure to secure a wide range of channels. It works across platforms and maintains a mobile-first approach, making it possible for companies to deliver a consistent access control and security experience across channels."

REL-ID's underlying objective is making connections secure and easy. Its password-less solution, which relies heavily on a mobile biometric-based and unified defense in depth approach, eliminates the threat of credential compromise, one of the major vectors of breach. To ensure a frictionless login experience, it undertakes a complex set of identity and device verification procedures at the backend during each instance of a login. It employs intelligent endpoint threat detection that uses machine learning to identify previously undetected malware and their polymorphic versions.

Beyond all of its verification mechanisms, REL-ID has in-built controls for verifying that the mobile application in a user device is not tampered with and also uses a man-in-the-middle-proof secure channel to make sure that the security of transaction remains unaffected, even in unsecured networks. The integration of centralized identity verification mechanisms and Uniken's approach of tailoring its product to work in accordance with the centralized banking systems of companies has increased the scalability of the platform. Besides, REL-ID makes use of geolocation and digital signatures to create a record of each user-approved transaction, which can be used in case of any future discrepancies.

"Uniken originally derived the majority of its business from India, which is a market with high smartphone usage. The company has now expanded into Latin America, the United States, APAC and Europe, Middle East, and Africa," noted Shah. "Overall, Uniken's efforts towards making REL-ID more secure and seamless have allowed its clients to future-proof their digital efforts and guided the industry towards a new era of user-focused banking processes."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables. To download the comprehensive write up on why Uniken won the Identity and Access Management award click here.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Uniken, Inc.

Uniken is a pioneer in the field of digital security. Uniken's flagship product REL-ID is an advanced, first-of-its-kind, security platform that secures connections between customers and businesses by eliminating all possibilities of a data breach and fraud. To date Uniken has secured $8.2tn across 5.5bn transactions with zero financial or identity loss. A mobile-first solution, REL-ID effectively protects customers, enterprises and the entire ecosystem from a wide variety of risks such as identity attacks, device attacks and network attacks. For its pioneering products, Uniken has received various awards and recognition including Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Award, Gartner Cool Vendor, Forrester Now Tech Industry Leader, OWI Top 10 IAM Company, and KPMG Top 25 Security Provider.

