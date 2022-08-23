Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market to Reach US$ 161.67 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Various SMEs and major businesses make use of UCaaS solutions owing to their affordability and cloud-based architecture

The global market for unified communication as a service is expected to grow due to lower total cost of ownership

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market stood at US$ 44.88 Bn. The global market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The unified communications as a service market size is estimated to touch the value of US$ 161.67 Bn by 2031. Proliferation of inexpensive smartphones, growing internet coverage, as well as rising usage of digital platforms offering remote work are likely to work in favour of the global unified communication-as-a-service (UCaaS) market.

Smartphones can use mobile client software from IP-PBX providers to access unified communication as well as collaboration features. UCaaS market leaders provide customers with the freedom to join from any location around the world. This is likely to boost output and fosters better teamwork among workers. The global unified communication-as-a-service (UCaaS) market is also being pushed by the growing relevance of API-based programmable communication capabilities.

In order to improve their services, businesses in the public sector are implementing these technologies and this trend in expected to emerge as UCaaS industry trends. UCaaS solutions lower a company's overall cost of ownership since the pricing strategy used by providers fits end-user needs within the current IT infrastructure.

Due to the rising popularity of internet-based communication services amongst the regional SMEs, analysts predict that the Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market in Asia Pacific will expand at a rapid pace. Use of UCaaS and cloud technologies like voice and video conferencing and VoIP unified communications are amongst the regional UCaaS market trends.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4162

Key Findings of Market Report

The global unified communication-as-a-service (UCaaS) market is driven by decreased total cost of ownership or TCO. Due to the emergence of cloud-based UCaaS, which give employees the ability to engage from anywhere at any time, businesses now install unified communications at a lower cost in comparison with on-premises PBX systems. The total cost of ownership is cut by UCaaS systems, which employ software coming from external hosted setup and levy a monthly fee. These benefits of unified communications save travel costs whilst increasing operational efficiency, cooperation, and job satisfaction.

In order to improve diverse public services, law enforcement and government institutions must embrace cutting-edge technologies. Such public sector organizations spend money on unified communications consultancy to speed up information exchange, strengthen departmental collaboration, and also to raise productivity. Governmental enterprises can more easily adjust to unforeseen circumstances now due to use of UCaaS services.

The amount of money that businesses in the hotel industry are investing in UCaaS solutions is rising. Customers that make use of UCaaS solutions is expected to benefit from a convenient and productive travel experience. Additionally, it enhances workers' efficiency, production, and sense of cooperation. Multiple workers can manage client inquiries in a UCaaS environment by accessing softphones via their portable gadgets from any location.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=4162

Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service [UCaaS] Market: Growth Drivers

In terms of component, the category of unified messaging is likely to command the market owing to improvements in workplace communication software and the numerous advantages linked to it. File sharing, instant messaging, and a variety of communication channels, including smartphones, voicemail, and email are all elements of unified messaging.

The largest UCaaS market share is anticipated to come from North America . The rise in telepresence system usage, BYOD, and use of sophisticated business solutions in the region can be attributed to the market's expansion. Regional businesses are all making using of cutting-edge unified communication solutions including business conferencing, telephone, and unified messaging.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4162

Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service [UCaaS] Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Google LLC.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

8x8, Inc.

Dialpad, Inc.

Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service [UCaaS] Market: Segmentation

Component

Telephony

Unified Messaging

Conferencing

Collaboration Platforms & Applications

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Government

Logistics & Transportation

Others

It and Telecom Research Reports

Unified Communication Market- The global unified communication market size is projected to expand and gain a valuation of US$ 187.6 Bn by 2031

Cloud-based Contact Center Market- Cloud Based Contact Center Market to Surpass US$ 131 Trn by 2031

Telecommunication Market- Telecommunication market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030

Artificial Intelligence Market- Artificial intelligence market is expected to advance at an explosive CAGR of 29% during the assessment period.

Online Project Management Software Market- Online Project Management Software Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 11.7 Bn by 2031.

Video Analytics Market- Video Analytics Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 37.85 Bn by 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031

Digital Experience Monitoring [DEM] Market- Digital Experience Monitoring Market size is expected to reach US$ 6.53 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031

Managed Security Services Market- Managed Security Services Market is expected to reach US$ 53.22 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research