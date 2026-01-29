Unifi Aviation Expands into Continental Europe with Acquisition of Viggo

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi Aviation, a leading global provider of aviation services, today announced the acquisition of Viggo, a premier Dutch ground handling company with more than 50 years of experience. The acquisition marks Unifi's expansion into continental Europe, strengthening its established presence across North America, the UK, and Ireland.

Frank A. Argenbright Jr., Founder and Executive Chairman of the Argenbright Group, said: "This acquisition represents an important step in Unifi's global growth strategy. Viggo reflects what we look for in organizations—a strong commitment to putting people first and delivering exceptional service. I, along with Argenbright Group CEO Karan Ishwar and International Chairman Ernie Patterson, look forward to working closely with Viggo leadership."

Viggo provides passenger, baggage, and ramp handling services at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Eindhoven Airport, supporting more than 80,000 flights annually for European and international airlines. The company's people-first culture and focus on operational excellence align closely with Unifi's purpose to Elevate People—both employees and passengers. Together, Unifi and Viggo will deliver enhanced stability, expertise, and resources for airline partners while maintaining the high standards of service customers expect.

Martijn Limburg, CEO of Viggo, said: "By combining Viggo's capabilities and strong presence in the Netherlands with Unifi's global scale, we are well positioned to provide our airline partners with additional support and long-term reliability."

Limburg will continue to lead Viggo's operations and work closely with Unifi and Argenbright leadership to ensure continuity for customers, partners, and employees.

About Unifi: Unifi Aviation, LLC® is a global aviation services company and the largest ground handling provider in North America, with more than 45,000 employees servicing over four million flights annually. Operating at more than 240 airports, Unifi provides a full range of services, including ground handling, passenger transport, security, cabin cleaning, and ground support equipment maintenance. In addition to its extensive U.S. footprint, Unifi has a well-established presence in Canada, the UK and Ireland, employing thousands of team members across aviation and adjacent service industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Unifi is part of the Argenbright Group. For more information, visit unifiservice.com.

About Viggo: Founded in 1974, Viggo has been a trusted partner for airlines and airports in the Netherlands for over five decades. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer care, Viggo supports leading European and international carriers at key airports including Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) and Eindhoven Airport (EIN).

Contact: MediaRelations@unifiservice.com and communicatie@viggo.eu

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984944/Unifi_Aviation_Services_Logo.jpg