Unibet is Live in New Jersey

GZIRA, Malta, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred has opened its doors in New Jersey under its flagship brand Unibet, marking the global gambling group's first commercial presence in the U.S. Unibet customers in New Jersey will as of now be able to experience a full range of first-class casino products in a safe and secure environment. Kindred also looks forward to in the near future offer exceptional sports betting products through the previously communicated Kambi partnership.

Kindred Group (previously Unibet Group) successfully secured Casino Service Industry Enterprise License in New Jersey together with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018. Through this partnership, Kindred can offer New Jersey customers a first-class casino experience.

"We are thrilled to announce that Kindred can now offer New Jersey customers a truly great gambling experience on a top technology platform in a sustainable, safe and secure environment. We have been preparing for this first and important step very thoroughly for a long time and we are excited to take another step into what will most likely become the largest betting market in the world," says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

"This announcement is the first one in a line of hopefully many more, since we believe in the importance of the U.S. market. Next in line will most likely be Pennsylvania and Kindred's strategic partnership with Mohegan Sun Pocono. Kindred has always put the customer at the heart of our operations and ensuring that they can enjoy gambling in is crucial for us," continues Manuel Stan.

Kindred has previously communicated the partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to pursue a Casino Service Industry Enterprise License in New Jersey, and the partnership with SG Digital to use their Open Platform System (a player account management platform) and Open Gaming System (a game aggregation technology). The co-operation with Kambi which will give Kindred access to Kambi's sport betting platform in New Jersey has also been communicated earlier.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.

For more information:

Manuel Stan

SVP Kindred US

+1-702-333-5360

manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com

Inga Lundberg

Investor Relations

+44-788-799-6116

inga.lundberg@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/unibet-is-live-in-new-jersey,c2831057

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Kindred Group