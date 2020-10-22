Unibet adds Official Sportsbook Partner designation to existing partnership with Philadelphia Eagles

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet is expanding the designations of its sponsorship with the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to being an Official Casino Partner, Unibet is now an Official Sportsbook Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, the Kindred Group brand Unibet signed on to be an Official Casino Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles, launching the partnership in November 2019. This offseason, the NFL amended the rules to allow Official Sportsbook Partner designations, which opened up for a unique opportunity to expand the existing partnership.

"For us, this is an exciting add on to a very successful working relationship. This means that we can extend our collaboration with the Philadelphia Eagles and provide their fans with unique, innovative experiences throughout our partnership, which we hope will last for a long time," said Arnas Janickas, VP Marketing US, Kindred Group.

"We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Unibet through new opportunities and initiatives," said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. "It has been rewarding to work with Unibet over the past year and we look forward to a successful future with them."

