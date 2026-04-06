UniAthena Powers 5M+ Global Learners with Accessible Education

UniAthena's Short Courses platform empowers over 5 million learners across 190+ countries with accessible professional development, offering 750+ free courses to upskill the global workforce.

OXFORD, England, Apr. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniAthena has crossed 5 million enrollments on its Short Courses platform, marking a defining milestone in its effort to make professional education widely accessible. The achievement reflects a steady shift in how individuals across professions, career stages, and backgrounds are approaching learning, with a growing preference for structured, practical formats that fit alongside work and personal commitments.

Since its launch, the platform has attracted learners from over 190 countries, building a global learning ecosystem centered on accessibility and relevance. With 750+ short courses available for free learning, UniAthena has focused on lowering entry barriers while maintaining academic structure and industry alignment.

Platform Snapshot

5 million+ enrollments

Learners from 190+ countries

750+ short courses available for free learning

Commenting on the development, Firoz Thairinil, CEO of UniAthena, reflected on the broader shift shaping professional education.

"Learning today is no longer confined to a particular stage of life or career. Individuals are returning to learning repeatedly as industries evolve. The responsibility for institutions is to build systems that can keep pace with this change. Reaching five million enrollments is an indication that learners are actively seeking structured and credible pathways that fit into their lives without disruption."

UniAthena's short course portfolio has been developed to address both foundational and advanced learning needs. Programs span areas such as business, analytics, technology, safety, and leadership, structured across progressive levels.

Learning Pathways

Basics

Essentials

Mastering

Diploma

Executive Diploma

MBA Essentials

This layered approach allows learners to progress based on their familiarity with a subject while maintaining continuity in their learning journey.

The platform's approach is further supported by collaborations with internationally recognized institutions:

Academic Partnerships

Acacia University Professional Development (USA)

Cambridge International Qualifications (UK)

These partnerships enable learners to access globally recognized certifications while strengthening the credibility of the learning ecosystem. Complementing this is UniAthena's mobile learning capability, allowing users to engage with course material without location constraints.

Beyond scale, the milestone reflects sustained learner engagement. Community-driven initiatives have contributed to the issuance of a significant number of certifications, including a large share provided without cost, indicating continued participation and practical value.

As UniAthena enters its next phase, the focus remains on expanding course offerings, strengthening academic collaborations, and aligning programs with emerging industry requirements. The institution continues to position itself as a learning platform built around continuity, relevance, and access in a changing global workforce.

For more information, visit www.uniathena.com.

UniAthena is an online higher education provider offering flexible and affordable learning solutions for global learners. The platform aims to make quality higher education accessible to all by delivering fully online programs designed for working professionals and lifelong learners. UniAthena has a legal presence in the UAE, the United Kingdom, and India.

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Website: www.uniathena.com

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