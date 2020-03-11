Unhealthy Lifestyle Choices and Disturbed Work Life Balance to Lead Increased Sales of Antihypertensive Drugs Market; Valuation to Rise Up to US$33.9 Bn by 2027, Finds TMR

Naturally, there is huge demand for antihypertensive drugs as people struggle to move out of their busy lifestyles and unhealthy eating and living habits

ALBANY, New York, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events and developments that are shaping the growth curve of the global antihypertensive drugs market are being closely monitored by Transparency Market Research. TMR has recently published a new research about the market and provides an in-depth information about the inner working dynamics of the global antihypertensive drugs market. According to the research report, the global market will exhibit a modest CAGR of ~2% over the course of the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. The market was initially valued at US$27.8 bn in 2018. With the given rate of growth, the valuation of the market will rise up to around US$33.9 Bn by the end of 2027.

"In the last few decades, a considerable amount of research has been done for the development of new therapeutics and effective antihypertensive drugs. In spite of considerable developments in genomics and their clinical applications, landmark developments in the global antihypertensive drugs market are still achieved slowly. Drug manufacturers are continually investing huge resources in the development and discovery of hugely popular drugs. However, in order to reach the goal, the key stakeholders in the present market for antihypertensive drugs are expected to adopt a multi-sector approach that will concentrate on various aspects such as population sciences, digital, and data among others", observes TMR analyst.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global antihypertensive market can be broadly segmented in terms of drug, condition, medication type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type of drug, the global market is classified into alpha blockers, renin inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, vasodilators, beta-blockers, angiotensin receptor blockers, angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors, diuretics, and others. Of these, the segment of diuretics is further segmented into potassium sparing diuretics, loop diuretics, thiazide diuretic.

The segment of angiotensin receptor blocker accounted for a larger share in the global antihypertensive drugs market in 2018 and is projected to continue leading the market in the near future.

Depending upon condition, the segment of primary hypertension accounted for the biggest share in the global market in 2018

In terms of type of medication, the global market is segmented into combination therapy, monotherapy, and fixed dose combinations.

In terms of channel of distribution, the market is segmented into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The segment of hospital pharmacies is predicted to have a higher rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factor for the development of the global antihypertensive drugs market is the monumental shift of lifestyle of an average human being. There have been considerable changes in terms of work life balance, eating habits, and having an overall sedentary lifestyle. All these factors are contributing to the development of hypertension among masses. According to WHO, by 2050, around 2.1 billion will be affected by hypertension. This thus have had a considerable impact on the overall development of the global antihypertensive market.

The prevalence of primary hypertension is considerably high across the globe. This is an important factor helping to drive the growth of the global market.

In recent years, due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and other problems associated with hypertension, the demand for antihypertensive drugs has increased considerably. Of these different drug type, the demand is particularly high for angiotensin receptor blockers

In coming years of the forecast period, it is projected that there will an increased focus on using combination therapies. Several studies have shown that nearly 25% of the patients may need combination therapy of two or more drugs to get the desired result. It is projected that this medication type will reach a valuation worth US$12.4 mn and will account for an overall market share of around 43% in 2020.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of regional segmentation, the global antihypertensive drugs market is divided into Middle East and Africa , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and North America

and , , , , and The regional segment of Asia Pacific is projected to have most promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period. China and India are projected to offer highly lucrative growth opportunities for the development of the hypertensive drugs market because of the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and addiction to unhealthy lifestyle habits such as alcohol consumptions, smoking, and unhealthy diet among others.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market – Key Market Players

Some of the prominent names in the global antihypertensive drugs market include names such as Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

