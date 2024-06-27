UNGUESS strengthens its international footprint by joining forces with Ferpection

Ferpection, a French company active in User Research since 2014, will join UNGUESS's orbit starting from the first half of 2024, marking the birth of a new European leader in the market of User Experience research and Software Quality

MILAN, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNGUESS (unguess.io), the first platform in Italy to use crowdtesting methodology to conduct tests and obtain relevant and effective feedback from a real user community, has announced the creation of a leading European group in the fields of Quality and UX research through the acquisition of Ferpection, the expert UX Research consultancy active in the French market with a high-profile client portfolio, with brands such as Air France, Clarins, L'Oréal, LVMH, Matmut, SANEF.

UNGUESS Management Team - Lorenzo Capecchi (Chief Community Officer), Federico Malvezzi (Chief Strategy Officer), Thibault Geenen (Ferpection CEO), Antonio Arezzo (UNGUESS CFO), Luca Manara (UNGUESS CEO).

This initiative aims to strengthen UNGUESS's presence in France, expanding its commercial network and enhancing Ferpection's product offerings by leveraging the Quality and Security services provided by UNGUESS. Ferpection's clients will also benefit from UNGUESS's platform and technological architecture, utilizing its dynamic and global crowd for tester recruiting. In addition, Ferpection will bring to the partnership its robust expertise in impact-driven solutions for businesses focusing on CSR, including eco-conception, inclusivity, and accessibility.

"We are very excited to have Ferpection as our strategic partner in the French market" commented Luca Manara, CEO of UNGUESS. "They've been leading the UX Research market in France and relentlessly creating value for their customers both in France and at an international level. We were looking for a team of like-minded experts that will help carry the torch from UNGUESS and benefit from our ambitions to go even further. This operation undoubtedly represents a significant step in our international expansion plan — a step that would not have been possible without the continued trust of our investors in the Series B funding round of over 10 million completed last January".

"When we met Luca and the team at UNGUESS - commented Thibault Geenen, Founder and CEO at Ferpection - we were surprised by what we could achieve together on a European level. UNGUESS had pushed their platform both in the QA and UX space. Meanwhile, we had, in the past year, moved away from our platform to focus on services. It was like two teams being re-united again. This is an element that more and more customers are asking for. Before, you could provide the tech or the services. The truth is that now customers need them both. Beyond that, we are already seeing synergies around ur shared vision for experience and quality solutions in Europe."

UNGUESS Figures

The completion of the acquisition of Ferpection follows a period of robust development for UNGUESS, which saw record revenue and orders in the first quarter of 2024, confirming the results achieved in 2023 — a year that ended with organic growth of over 30%. The goal for 2024 is to exceed 10 million in turnover and achieve operational breakeven. As Luca Manara mentioned, UNGUESS had closed a funding round of over €10M at the beginning of 2023, led by FITEC, with participation from existing investors in the corporate structure, notably P101 SGR with its two vehicles Programma 102 and Italia 500, managed on behalf of Azimut, Italian Angels for Growth (IAG), Club degli Investitori, and Club Italia Investimenti 2.

UNGUESS https://unguess.io/about-us/

FERPECTION https://ferpection.com/en/about/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449726/UNGUESS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449723/unguess_logo.jpg