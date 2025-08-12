Undervalued Gold Equities Poised for a Breakout

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Late last week as global equities rose, U.S. gold futures hit a record high. This week, despite a pullback on Monday, experts continue to see more optimism to come in gold. Now, even though gold miners earned double the profits of 2011, the last year the market saw such sector momentum as now, analysts are claiming that gold equities are still undervalued. Looking ahead, the market is looking at the miners making moves, from explorers to producers, with recent traction gaining around Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTGO), Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: BTG) (TSX: BTO), and Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE-American: ORLA) (TSX: OLA).

When looking at the overall trends, one signal worth looking at is the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) which is up over 70% so far this year, confirming the yellow metal's momentum with more upside to come. However, one odd aspect is how despite all this, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported how the gold rush has yet to translate into sparking new exploration. As the precious metal continues to stay safely above the US$3,300 per ounce price point, several analysts believe in forecasts for a US$4,00 price target.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) is moving closer to its goal of becoming Tanzania's next gold producer, as construction at Nyati Resources' processing plant enters the final stretch. Commissioning is expected to begin within the next four to six weeks, marking a key milestone in LVG's plan to bring both its Tembo and Imwelo projects into production.

The Nyati facility, located on one of LVG's Tembo licences which is directly adjacent to Barrick's massive Bulyanhulu Mine, already hosts a fully licensed 120 tonne-per-day (tpd) carbon-in-pulp (CIP) circuit. A second, much larger 500+ tpd line is nearing completion, which will lift total capacity beyond 600 tpd. The plant build includes dual regrind mills, extended leach circuits, and high-capacity leach tanks, supported by grid power with backup generation. Tailings facilities, on-site labs, and administrative infrastructure are in place, providing a turnkey processing solution with scalability in mind.

David Scott, Managing Director Tanzania & Director of Lake Victoria Gold, recently visited the site and noted the completeness of the build.

"It was impressive to see the scale and quality of construction firsthand," said Scott. "The Nyati team has delivered a well-engineered plant with strong attention to detail across all critical circuits. With commissioning just weeks away, the site is clearly in the final stages of readiness. This facility will play a key role in enabling our development strategy at Tembo and beyond."

LVG is in the advanced stages of finalizing a binding toll milling agreement with Nyati that would secure exclusive processing rights for Tembo ore, alongside terms for capital participation and profit sharing. Low-grade commissioning stockpiles are already on the ROM pad, with systems undergoing dry testing ahead of startup.

This processing readiness comes as LVG advances a 7,750m drill program at Area C within its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project, just 12 km from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita mine. The program is split between 3,750m of infill drilling for mine planning and 4,000m of step-outs to test mineralized extensions. Past results, including 6.8m at 14.6 g/t gold from 33m and 7m at 3.22 g/t from 27m, support Area C's role as the initial mining pit.

"We've designed this program to maximize Imwelo's short-term production readiness while extending the upside case," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "The drill data will help us finalize early mine scheduling, validate pit design, and potentially unlock high-grade extensions. With Area C now fully defined as our initial production zone, we're making meaningful progress toward becoming Tanzania's next gold producer."

In parallel, 3,000m of drilling is planned at Ngula 1 on the Tembo Project, following up on prior hits such as 28.57 g/t over 3m from 54m and 17.23 g/t over 4m from 19m. The objective is to outline shallow, high-grade zones that could feed the Nyati plant early, potentially generating cash flow ahead of full-scale Imwelo development.

Backing this dual-track strategy is exposure to a potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the company's 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation. Financially, LVG also recently announced a non-brokered LIFE private placement of up to C$6 million, with an additional concurrent placement of up to C$1.5 million. Proceeds are earmarked for development and exploration at Tembo and Imwelo, and for working capital.

With construction, drilling, and funding all advancing, LVG is building the operational platform to transition from explorer to producer in a rising gold market.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTGO) reported gold production of 13,254 ounces for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from its Manh Choh Mine in Alaska. The company also shipped 13,069 ounces during the quarter, generating significant cash flow. Management noted steady operations as it advances toward long-term production goals.

"Mining operations at Manh Choh are progressing as planned," said Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, President and CEO of Contango. "Guidance for our 30% share of the Peak Gold JV's 2025 production remains at 60,000 ounces of gold, with life-of-mine ("LOM") average annual production expected to be 58,750 ounces of gold per year to 2029 and AISC estimated at $1,400 per ounce of gold sold. In addition, as previously reported, the Company received $54 million in cash distributions in the first half of 2025, and expect total cash distributions for 2025 from the Peak Gold JV to be in excess of $95 million, assuming a $3,100 per ounce spot gold price for the remainder of 2025."

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF) has received federal authorization to begin preparatory work at its Turmalina Mine in Brazil. This approval allows the company to proceed with critical expansion and operational upgrades.

"This is an important milestone in our ongoing, structured process," said Luis Albano Tondo, CEO of Jaguar. "With the preparatory activities in the mine underway and following the completion and independent confirmation of the Satinoco rehabilitation, we expect ANM will lift the remaining suspensions, allowing for the safe and full resumption of mining operations."

The move supports Jaguar's plan to boost output while maintaining environmental and regulatory compliance.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: BTG) (TSX: BTO) recently posted Q2 2025 revenue of $566 million , with gold production totaling 236,469 ounces from its Fekola, Masbate, and Otjikoto mines. The company maintained its 2025 production guidance, reflecting confidence in operational performance and mine output for the remainder of the year. Operating cash flow for the quarter was strong, supporting ongoing investment in growth initiatives.

B2Gold continues to advance exploration and development programs aimed at expanding resources and extending mine life. Management emphasized that the company's diversified asset base positions it well for long-term stability and growth.

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE-American: ORLA) (TSX: OLA) has reported new drill results from Zone 22 at its Camino Rojo Project in Mexico, highlighting potential to expand both oxide and sulphide resources. Recent intercepts include 1.85 g/t gold over 121.5m and 0.95 g/t gold over 92.9m, with mineralization extending below the current oxide pit.

"The Zone 22 Infill Program has delivered consistent high-grade results, strengthening our resource model and reinforcing Zone 22 as key to Camino Rojo's underground potential," said Sylvain Guerard, Senior Vice President, Exploration, for Orla Mining. "With mineralization still open, we see strong upside for further growth."

The company plans further drilling in the second half of 2025 to target additional growth opportunities in the deposit.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company; this is a paid advertisement. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

