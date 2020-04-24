Underfloor Heating Market Worth $6.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Underfloor Heating Market by Offering (Hardware, Services), Subsystem (Heating System, Control System), System Type (Hydronic, Electric), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Component, Installation Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Underfloor Heating Market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Strong government support and incentives for the development and adoption of energy-efficient heating solutions is one of the factors fueling the growth of this market.

"Hardware offerings accounted for larger share of underfloor heating market in 2019."

Hardware offerings accounted for a larger share of the underfloor heating market in 2019. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for hardware such as heating pipes and cables, distribution units, and manifolds for use in hydronic and electric underfloor heating systems.

"Market for new installations of underfloor heating systems expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

New installations would dominate the underfloor heating market during the forecast period mainly because of favorable government regulations and tax credit facilities on the installation of energy-efficient systems and a high focus on energy saving and minimizing energy bills. Underfloor heating systems also reduce installation cost in new builds where developers use on-site laborers to install basic systems and use specialist contractors to commission and connect electric systems and boilers.

"Market for control systems integrated into underfloor heating systems expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period"

The market for control systems integrated into underfloor heating systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the control system is mainly due to the rising adoption of sensors and control interfaces. Apart from this, energy-efficiency-related standards laid by various countries in Europe would further increase the adoption of smart devices and control systems, which would subsequently increase the adoption of control systems for use in underfloor heating systems.

"Residential application accounted for largest share of underfloor heating market in 2019"

The residential application held the largest share of the underfloor heating market in 2019due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of underfloor heating systems in residential properties. The high growth rate of the underfloor heating market for the residential application is mainly due to the growing refurbishment activities in many developed nations. Underfloor heating is considered to be ideal for new builds and also becoming more popular for renovations because of new product innovations in this area.

"Europe is expected to dominate underfloor heating market during forecast period"

The European market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing trends of zero-carbon emissions and tax-credit benefits policies adopted by various governments in European countries. Also, many players are offering portable electric underfloor heating systems in Europe, which would further increase the adoption of underfloor heating systems.

Uponor (Finland), Honeywell (US), nVent Electric (UK), Warmup (UK), and Rehau (Switzerland) are the key players in the underfloor heating market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, and contracts to increase their market share.

