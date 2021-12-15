Undercarriage Components Market to Grow at Steady Pace as Sales in Crawler Excavators Surge by 30%

- Undercarriage Components Market to Expand by 1.4X Amid Burgeoning Construction Activities Worldwide

- In its new study, Fact.MR has provided the extensive company profiles comprising product benchmarking and company insights. It also includes the market dynamics and growth opportunities across leading segments in terms of component, equipment, end-user, sales channel, and region.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global undercarriage components market is projected to expand 1.4x in terms of value during the forecast period during 2020 to 2030, predicts Fact.MR. Increasing demand for novel construction equipment is expected to drive the global undercarriage components market in the upcoming years.

Undercarriage components are the supporting frameworks present underneath a vehicle or heavy machinery. These components are assembled to enable the machine to work on any type of terrain depending on the operation.

Increasing production of heavy machinery across the mining, agriculture, and construction industries is expected to bolster the demand for undercarriage components. Governments of various countries are also investing huge sums in the development of public infrastructure.

As per the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC), at present, around 27 public infrastructure construction activities are taking place in India. Similarly, the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) mentions that the construction industry in the U.S. develops about $1.4 trillion worth of structures annually. The industry is a major contributor to the country's economy.

Hence, increasing application of undercarriage components within construction industry across emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to boost the growth in the market.

"Increasing usage of undercarriage components in dozers for commercial construction activities is expected to augment the growth in this market in the near future. Subsequently, rapid pace of economic diversification in emerging economies is also set to drive the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on equipment, the crawler excavators segment is set to hold more than 33% of the market share owing to the development of high value service industries.

In terms of region, East and South Asia are likely to account for 46% of the market share.

are likely to account for 46% of the market share. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the global undercarriage components market.

& is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the global undercarriage components market. By end-user, the construction segment is projected to hold the lion's share on the back of the increasing number of residential and commercial projects.

In terms of component type, the track chains segment is expected to dominate the market, contributing for over 24% of total sales

Growth Drivers:

Increasing advancements in the designs of undercarriage components to make these highly efficient and durable are set to drive the market.

Rising construction of highways and commercial buildings, and expansion of airports is anticipated to propel the growth in the market.

Increasing utilization of undercarriage components by crawler excavators for the purpose of complex construction operations is likely to boost the market.

Restraints:

Availability of cost-effective counterfeit undercarriage components may limit the sales of products from renowned players.

Competitive Landscape:

The undercarriage components market players are focusing on launching new construction equipment and their innovative components to extend their product portfolios.

Meanwhile, some of the other players are participating in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to strengthen their positions in the global market.

For instance,

December 2021 : Caterpillar Inc., a renowned construction machinery manufacturer based in the U.S., organized an event to exhibit its latest range of cold planers. The new products are equipped with an advanced track undercarriage system for providing better load distribution. In addition, undercarriage components, such as track chains are maintenance-free up to 4,000 hours.

: Caterpillar Inc., a renowned construction machinery manufacturer based in the U.S., organized an event to exhibit its latest range of cold planers. The new products are equipped with an advanced track undercarriage system for providing better load distribution. In addition, undercarriage components, such as track chains are maintenance-free up to 4,000 hours. December 2021 : ASV Holdings Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of compact track loaders, introduced its new MAX-Series RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader. The latest undercarriage has a flexible track which enables convenient cleaning of components and longer wear life.

: ASV Holdings Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of compact track loaders, introduced its new MAX-Series RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader. The latest undercarriage has a flexible track which enables convenient cleaning of components and longer wear life. July 2021 : Berco, a manufacturer of mission critical undercarriages headquartered in Italy , announced that it is striving to innovate the undercarriage component segment. It has extended the operating hours of advanced mining excavators. At the same time, it has started providing customized components to customers by conducting extensive research & development activities.

Key Players in the Undercarriage Components Market Include:

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

ThyssenKrupp AG

AB Volvo

Komatsu Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Trackline Ltd.

Renomag

Berco S.p.A.

Appletree Global Ltd (ATG)

DRB Holdings

Titan International, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Undercarriage Components Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the undercarriage components market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global undercarriage components market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Component Type

Track Rollers/ Carrier Rollers

Track Chains

Idlers & Sprockets

Track Shoes/ Rubber Tracks

Other Components (Bushings, Seals, etc.)

Equipment

Crawler Excavators

Mini Excavators

Dozers

Track Loaders

Compact Track Loaders

Crawler Cranes

End-Use

Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Undercarriage Components Market Report

The report offers insight into the undercarriage components market demand outlook for 2020-2030.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for undercarriage components s market between 2020 and 2030.

Undercarriage components market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Undercarriage components market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

