Unchained Labs Cracks the Code on ADC Characterization

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, just launched a brand-new application on Stunner today that delivers rapid, low-volume antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) characterization on up to 96 samples at a time.

ADCs are complicated beasts, and pinning down exactly what you've made is tough — especially early in development when sample details are scarce and your process is still in flux. Simple UV/Vis methods fail to resolve overlapping signals without perfect inputs, while heavy-duty analytical tools are overkill for quick screens — burning through precious sample and killing your throughput with tedious method development.

Stunner takes the headache out of ADC screening, unlocking fast, reliable answers on drug-antibody ratio (DAR), concentration, and size — even when sample info is limited. It cleanly separates antibody and drug contributions, untangling the overlapping signals that confuse standard UV/Vis methods while eliminating the long wait times of serial, one-by-one measurements. By teaming up UV/Vis and dynamic light scattering, Stunner helps researchers race through conjugation comparisons, check consistency across process steps, and make better decisions earlier in development.

"ADCs are exploding, and researchers need a fast way to screen conjugates before investing in deeper characterization," said Krystin Schmidt, VP Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Stunner's new ADC Decode application serves up the simplest, most walk-up way to get DAR and concentration analysis."

