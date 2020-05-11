Unbxd Recognised by Gartner in The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2020

SAN MATEO, California, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution marks its entry into 2020 with recognition in the Gartner report titled "The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2020" (Subscription Required). Unbxd is named as a Commerce Search and Personalization Engines vendor in the report.

According to the report, "Best-of-breed commerce search products provide enhanced functionality, such as integrated real-time personalization or natural-language processing. They also provide improved performance capabilities, such as scalable low-latency results presentation and real-time, rich autocomplete as queries are typed."

"In this drastic shift towards online shopping, search has become pivotal to digital business strategy for any enterprise to stay profitable," says Pavan Sondur CEO and Co-founder at Unbxd. "We believe digital commerce platforms need to be equipped with the ability to showcase relevant and contextual products on the eCommerce store, offer 1:1 personalization and create a differentiated customer experience for higher customer lifetime value."

"We at Unbxd have built a product discovery solution that engages shoppers across the buying journey," says Prashant Kumar, CTO, and Co-founder at Unbxd. He emphasizes, "Our AI and ML-based algorithms monitor the purchase behavior, self-optimize in real-time to connect shoppers to the products they are most likely to buy and result in increased conversions."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Unbxd is an AI-driven eCommerce search platform that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy — across site search, browse, and recommendation purchase journeys. Unbxd powers search for more than 1300+ eCommerce sites across 40+ countries. The Unbxd product discovery solution is custom-built to be deployed across verticals such as Fashion, Healthcare, Pharma, Autoparts, Home Decor, B2B, and Mass Merchants. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

