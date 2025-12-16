Unaprol and France Olive Production: a partnership to promote extra virgin olive oil

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a context where there is increasing attention to the quality and origin of food products, Unaprol and France Olive Production have joined forces to promote high-quality olive oil certified by recognised quality systems (PDO, PGI, BIO), a product that symbolises the Mediterranean diet and European agri-food excellence.

The common goal was to create a tool to raise awareness among consumers/restaurateurs, both inside and outside the European Union, of the importance of quality schemes and the nutritional value and gastronomic pairing of olive oil. In particular, the aim is to promote the aromatic diversity of Italian and French PDO/PGI/BIO/TRACED oils, linked to their geographical origin and the varieties of olives used.

An integrated action aimed at:

Spreading the culture of olive oil: to raise awareness among the general public of the unique characteristics of high-quality certified extra virgin olive oils, emphasising their versatility in cooking and their health benefits.

to raise awareness among the general public of the unique characteristics of high-quality certified extra virgin olive oils, emphasising their versatility in cooking and their health benefits. Developing innovative recipes: new recipes have been created that showcase the different varieties of extra virgin olive oil, offering original and surprising combinations. The aim is to stimulate the creativity of chefs/consumers and encourage more conscious and varied consumption of olive oil.

France Olive Production, in collaboration with La Maison des Huiles d'olive et Olives de France, located in the picturesque town of Nyons, has embarked on an innovative and fascinating culinary project. The aim is to celebrate the extraordinary aromatic diversity of French PDO olive oils and olives, exploring their versatility in the kitchen and, through the publication of a recipe book, revealing their full gastronomic potential to the general public.

Unaprol for Italian oils has produced the recipe book with the scientific support of the EVOO SCHOOL Foundation, which aims to advance the olive sector through a cultural project focusing in particular on food and oil pairings, a crucial aspect in enabling consumers and restaurateurs to fully appreciate and enhance the characteristics of extra virgin olive oil.

This ambitious project aims to promote a genuine cultural exchange, enhancing French and Italian culinary traditions while inspiring cooking enthusiasts from around the world.

This activity has been funded through the 2025 Operational Plans Regulations (EU) No. 2021/2115 and 2021/2116 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 2 December 2021, Art. 47(1)(f) "Promotion, communication and marketing, including actions and activities aimed in particular at raising consumer awareness about the Union quality schemes and the importance of a healthy and balanced diet".

The recipes can be downloaded from the link:

www.unaprolfranceolive.eu

Websites:

UNAPROL: www.unaprol.it

EVOO SCHOOL: https://www.evooschool.it/

FRANCE OLIVE PRODUCTION: https://huilesetolives.fr

REG (EU) 2021/2115 P.O.

CMO OIL YEAR 2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844588/Unaprol_France_Olive_Production.jpg