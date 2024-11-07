UN-HABITAT has officially partnered with SUS ENVIRONMENT to jointly promote global urban sustainability

CAIRO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2 November 2024, at the occasion of the Second High-Level Meeting on Financing Sustainable Urban Development, held in the margins of the Twelfth Session of the World Urban Forum, UN-Habitat and Shanghai SUS Environment Co. Ltd. signed a Contribution Agreement to support the work of the Cities Investment Facility.

UN-Habitat will work together with Shanghai SUS Environment Co. Ltd. to prepare and develop infrastructure projects for sustainable urban development.

At this critical period of accelerating the solutions for financing impact in cities and communities, this meeting attracted the participation of governments, banks, and investment institutions from various countries. The discussions centered on addressing challenges around subnational finance through the private sector.

As the core agency of the United Nations responsible for human settlement issues, UN-Habitat plays a pivotal role in the field of global urban development. UN-Habitat helps governments and local authorities improve urban governance to ensure that everyone can live in a safe, healthy, and sustainable urban environment. This partnership signifies that SUS ENVIRONMENT's waste-to-energy practices have once again gained international recognition.

During the meeting, the General Manager, Mr. Zhan Liang of the International Business Department of SUS ENVIRONMENT presented on the theme "Exploration of City Benefit Solid Waste Management, Promoting Global Sustainable Development," eliciting enthusiastic responses from the attendees.

In the context of increasingly severe global environmental and climate challenges, SUS ENVIRONMENT has developed an advanced solid waste processing technology and an eco-industrial park model that not only achieves the "harmless and resourceful" processing of MSW, but also proposes a city-beneficial solid waste management solution of "Environment + X." By reinforcing the city's infrastructure, this approach supports the green and low-carbon transformation of urban industrial chains, providing new ideas for sustainable urban development.

Until now, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 6 representative offices overseas and has invested in and built 84 Eco-industrial park projects in China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan. Relying on advanced technology and mature practical experience, SUS ENVIRONMENT has tailored scientific solid waste management solutions for the characteristics of cities and solid waste conditions in different countries and regions, effectively addressing local environmental issues and promoting the transition of cities to a circular economy model.

Looking forward, as the cooperation between SUS ENVIRONMENT and UN-Habitat grows, we are committed to scaling up the efforts towards building such projects globally.

