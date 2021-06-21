Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market to Reach $959.8 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Increase in demand from wastewater management and surge in preference for ultrasonic flowmeter over other alternatives fuel the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market by Transducer Type (Spool Piece, Inline, Clamp-on, and Others), Technology (Transit-Time, Doppler, and Hybrid), and End User Industry (Water and Wastewater management, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Power generation, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace, and Others): Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global ultrasonic flowmeter industry was estimated at $650.7 million in 2020, and is expected to hit $959.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand from wastewater management, surge in preference for ultrasonic flowmeter over other alternatives, and rise in use in oil & gas custody transfer applications fuel the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. On the other hand, high initial costs and performance limitations restrain the growth to some extent. However, growing prospects of new product development are expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (235 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10957

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic and the extended lockdown across the world disturbed the supply chain for the major end-users of ultrasonic flowmeters.

A number of wastewater management projects were postponed due to a lack of workforce. This, in turn, impacted the market negatively. Also, significant decline in demand for petrol and diesel decreased the oil & gas custody transfer activities in most countries, thereby impacting the global market for ultrasonic flowmeter.

The clamp-on segment to retain its dominance by 2028-

Based on transducer type, the clamp-on segment garnered the major in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. The segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that clamp-on flowmeters are portable and require less time for installation as compared to other flowmeters.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10957?reqfor=covid

The transit-time segment to rule the roost-

Based on technology, the transit-time segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. The segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. This is because transit-time ultrasonic flowmeters are more accurate than that of doppler flowmeters.

Europe, followed by North America, is expected to manifest the fastest growth rate by 2028-

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. Growth in the oil & gas sector and wastewater management industries is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the region. The market across Europe, however, is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period. Presence of various end use industries in China and India has fueled the market growth in the region.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10957

Frontrunners in the industry-

Baker Hughes Company

Endress+Hauser AG

Faure Herman

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Spectris PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Krohne

Siemens AG

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports We Have:

Flow meter market is projected to reach $11.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Macrofiltration market is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

UV disinfection equipment market is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Gas meter market is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Wave energy market is projected to reach $141.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Oil storage market is anticipated to reach at $4,306 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020- 2027

Captive Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Wind Electric Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Oil and Gas Instrumentation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Oil & Gas Accumulator Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research