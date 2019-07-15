UltraDEX Launches Campaign to Break the Bad Breath Taboo

'Smellephant in the room' campaign has opened new doors

LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 40% of people would tell their work colleague or friend if their fly is open and half would say something if they had food on their face. However, according to research carried out by UltraDEX, only 15% of people would bring up bad breath. The topic remains a social taboo despite many people suffering from bad breath at one point or another; it's a classic "elephant in the room" scenario.

A new campaign across the UK hopes to change the way this sensitive topic is addressed. By creating a tangible presence for the metaphorical "elephant in the room", the audience can envisage how the "trumpeting Smellephant" is often present in everyday life, ruining social interactions. The scenes shed light on how bad breath might ruin a big night out, a first date, or a road trip with friends. Through the unavoidable sound of the Smellephant's trumpeting, we experience how bad breath can become a problem without our knowledge.

While the NHS estimates 25% of people suffer from recurring halitosis – or bad breath – many do not understand the cause of it. Common culprits include strong-smelling foods and smoking, but certain diets and workout regimes can also cause a person to have bad breath.

Whatever the cause, the Smellephant in the Room campaign aims to break the stigma of raising the topic with friends, family and colleagues. By showcasing bad breath in a variety of scenarios, the campaign's short videos have already prompted engagement on social media. The activity offers an avenue for people to share the videos, tag their friends and initiate a conversation about this tricky subject.

The campaign also features a large inflatable Smellephant who, throughout the month of July, will appear across several prominent London locations, such as Oxford Street and Waterloo station, as part of a consumer experiential activity. Those who "Catch the Smellephant" will be able to take home a free sample of UltraDEX and enter a competition to win one of a number of prizes, including electric toothbrushes, fresh breath kits, or even a tooth whitening treatment with leading dentist Dr Ash Parmar (for more details about the campaign and how to enter please visit https://ultradex.co.uk/youneverknow/).

About UltraDEX

The award-winning UltraDEX Performance Oral Care range launched in the UK in 1993. UltraDEX is clinically proven to deliver fresh breath that lasts 12 hours, by completely removing odour-causing volatile sulphur compounds. As the mouthwash used and recommended by dental professionals for over 25 years, UltraDEX provides fresh breath confidence without the sting of alcohol. UltraDEX comes in a full range of products that can be purchased at major supermarkets, health & beauty retailers and leading pharmacies.

Data available on request - please email social@ultradex.co.uk.

Related Links

http://www.ultradex.co.uk/



SOURCE UltraDEX