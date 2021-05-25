Ultra-Low Alpha Metal Market: Stringent Regulations Preventing the Use of Unsafe Materials in Electronic Devices Boosts Growth - TMR

- Ultra-low alpha metal market is projected to gather the revenues of US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of assessment period 2019–2027. This growth is attributed to remarkable growth in use of ultra-low alpha metals in the electronic devices.

- On regional front, Asia Pacific may show promising growth opportunities for the market.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-low alpha metal is extensively utilized in advanced solder bumping applications, which are known as common features of avant-garde flip chip and 3D wafer-level chip packages. Automotive, aviation, medical, telecommunication, and electronics are some of the key end-user industries from which the global ultra-low alpha metal market is expected to gather promising sales avenues in the forthcoming years.

According to researchers at Transparency Market Research, the global ultra-low alpha metal market is likely to show growth at promising CAGR of 7.5% throughout the assessment period 2019–2027. The total valuation of the market was around US$ 3.0 Bn in 2018.

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market: Key Findings

Strict Regulations Drive Market sales

Over the period of past few years, various metals such as Lead (Pb) are increasingly used in the manufacturing of electronic devices as they help in the better functionality of such devices. However, the government bodies of many countries across the globe such as Europe and the U.S. have implemented restrictions on the use of such unsafe metals in the electronic devices. As a result, the companies from the electronic devices production are increasing the utilization of ultra-low alpha metals in their devices.

Flip-Chip in Semiconductor Expected to Show Prominent Growth

Flip chips are gaining traction across the worldwide semiconductor industry. One of the key reasons supporting this popularity includes their several properties including light weight, extremely small size, cost effectiveness, and easy installation. Owing to all these properties of flip chips, this segment of the global ultra-low alpha metal market is likely to gather lucrative avenues in the years to come. Apart from this, various advantages including superior performance than carrier based systems and direct installation on the circuit board are some of the important factors boosting the growth of this segment.

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market: Growth Boosters

The global ultra-low alpha metal market is likely to experience promising growth opportunities in the years ahead. One of the key factors driving market growth includes increased focus of market players toward the research and development activities in order to advance the quality of their products.

In recent few years, there is considerable growth in demand for various clinical gadgets as well as shopper hardware items from all across the globe. This scenario is generating fabulous sales opportunities in the ultra-low metal market. Apart from this, the market is likely to gain promising growth avenues on the back of the rapid industrialization in all worldwide locations. The implementation of the public authority consistence on use of the unsafe substances is boosting the market growth.

Europe and North America: Prominent Market Regions

On the basis of geographical regions, the ultra-low alpha metal market is expected to show notable growth avenues in Europe and North America. One of the key reasons booting this growth is the increased application of electronic devices in diverse industries in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany. Apart from this, growing impact of Industry 4.0 over the regional businesses and increased industrialization will help in expansion of global ultra-low alpha metal market in these regions.

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market: Well-Established Participants

The present research report performs profiling of all important players working in the global ultra-low alpha metal market. This list includes following names:

Honeywell International Inc.

Tech Resources Limited

Indium Corporation

