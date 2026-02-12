Ultimea Unveils Skywave X100 Dual: 9.2.6 Wireless Home Theater Launching March 2026

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimea, a leader in immersive home entertainment, announces the upcoming launch of its next-generation flagship system, Skywave X100 Dual, on Kickstarter in March 2026.

In 2025, the Skywave X70 earned strong global recognition and high praise from independent reviewers, including a highly rated evaluation from RTINGS. Building on that success, the Skywave X100 Dual inherits X70's core technologies while introducing major upgrades inspired directly by customer feedback.

Key Features:

9.2.6-Channel System with Dolby Atmos & DTS:X creates a fully immersive 360° soundstage with exceptional depth and overhead realism.

creates a fully immersive 360° soundstage with exceptional depth and overhead realism. Fully Wireless Setup: Stable connectivity and ultra-low latency (<20ms).

Stable connectivity and ultra-low latency (<20ms). Tuned by THX®: Meticulously engineered to meet THX standards, ensuring rich, perfectly balanced audio for every scene, song, and moment.

Meticulously engineered to meet THX standards, ensuring rich, perfectly balanced audio for every scene, song, and moment. Dual 10" Subwoofers: Thunderous bass that reaches down to 18Hz , delivering deep, room-shaking impact you can feel.

Thunderous bass that reaches down to , delivering deep, room-shaking impact you can feel. Quad Surround Speakers with 6 Up-firing Channels for enhanced height and surround immersion.

for enhanced height and surround immersion. Independent Channel Volume Control: Customize volume levels for every channel to match your room and listening preferences.

Customize volume levels for every channel to match your room and listening preferences. 8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz passthrough for uncompromised visuals and ultra-smooth gaming experience.

passthrough for uncompromised visuals and ultra-smooth gaming experience. NeuraCore DSP & GaN Amplification: Advanced processing and high-efficiency power ensure detailed, dynamic sound with incredible clarity.

Kickstarter Launch: March 12, 2026

Skywave X100 Dual will launch on Kickstarter in March 2026, available in two models:

Skywave X100 Dual (9.2.6) with dual subwoofers for maximum bass impact

with dual subwoofers for maximum bass impact Skywave X100 (9.1.6) featuring a single subwoofer option

To reward early supporters, Ultimea is offering an exclusive $9.90 pre-order reservation. Early backers will receive an additional $100 discount voucher, applied on top of Kickstarter campaign pricing.

Reserve here: https://www.ultimea.com/pages/x100-x100-dual-insider-preorder

About Ultimea

Ultimea combines innovative acoustic engineering and modern design to deliver cinematic sound at home—without the complexity or price of traditional systems. Trusted in over 100 countries, Ultimea continues to redefine home audio.

