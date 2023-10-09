UltimateSuite Positioned as Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix for Task Mining by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Task Mining vendors.

UltimateSuite, with its comprehensive technology for task mining, has receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has recognized UltimateSuite as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Task Mining, 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. This provides strategic insights for users to evaluate different providers' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Pranjal Singh, Senior Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "UltimateSuite's task mining solution helps organizations achieve continuous improvement by obtaining practical insights to streamline work processes and discover potential areas for automation. Their solution efficiently analyses, measures, and optimizes tasks using comprehensive reports. The solution offers performance management that enables organizations to measure, monitor, and transform their operations, processes, and teams. It provides a deep understanding of how individual tasks are performed within processes by analyzing them at a granular level. This analysis includes capturing detailed information such as keystrokes, mouse clicks, scrolls, and data entries, along with timestamps and comprehensive screenshots. The company is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals. With its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, and highly scalable product suite, UltimateSuite has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a leader in SPARK Matrix: Task Mining, 2023."

Robert Samanek, CEO and Founder, UltimateSuite, said, "We are really pleased to have been recognised for the hard work our whole team has put into making UltimateSuite the premiere task mining package on the market. We're constantly working to improve our product and user experience, ensuring that our customers are gaining ever-deepening insights into their employee workflows. We're grateful to close out 2023 with this recognition from SPARK Matrix as the technology leader, and here's to continuing innovation in 2024."

Task mining helps organizations in analyzing and capturing granular, real-time data related to human-computer interactions and business processes within an organization. It provides a holistic picture of work processes by capturing user activity across various applications and systems. Task mining is a technique that involves the process of recording user interaction to gain insights into user behavior, application usage patterns, and underlying business processes. It includes capturing user actions performed on the desktop, such as clicks, keystrokes, and other inputs as well as how the system reacts to those inputs. All this data is converted into a user log and then analyzed to understand how users interact with the application, revealing areas for process improvement. Task mining utilizes natural language processing (NLP), optical character recognition (OCR), and machine learning (ML) algorithms to gather and comprehend the actions employees perform on their desktops and to identify the patterns. Task mining caters to task discovery and analysis, the creation of process description documents, RPA deployment, digital workplace strategy, employee engagement, workforce optimization, and governance & compliance.

About UltimateSuite

UltimateSuite is a task mining solution that works at scale to allow firms to analyze their employee workflows. The solution builds a complex web of anonymized data to help firms visualize their workflows and identify key inefficiencies, all with very little overhead on employee workstations.

The solution also uses Robotic Process Mining (RPM) to identify repetitive manual tasks that can be performed by a robot. This process automatically generates recommendations for automation based on the inefficiencies identified in the task mining process, allowing firms to free up employee time to focus on more creative tasks.

All of this serves to help companies raise their productivity and move towards operational excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.ultimatesuite.com/

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

