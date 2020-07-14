Ultimaker Launches New Software Solution, Ultimaker Essentials, to Help Enterprise IT Departments Overcome Barriers in Additive Manufacturing Adoption

New subscription-based platform puts software at the heart of the enterprise and includes new eLearning platform to bridge widening knowledge gap

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimaker, the global leader in professional 3D printing, launched today Ultimaker Essentials, a new software solution created to aid companies in overcoming major barriers in the adoption of additive manufacturing. Ultimaker Essentials enables companies to incorporate 3D printing in existing IT infrastructures and allows for seamless distribution and updating of 3D printing software. The paid subscription-based software offering addresses several glaring IT pain-points, including the need for improved management across workflows and the knowledge gap that exists in the manufacturing industry.

A major concern within enterprise IT departments is the ability to successfully and centrally manage distribution 3D printing software. Ultimaker Essentials addresses this issue by ensuring updates and plugins are rolled out across users in an organization at the same time. This streamlines the process, providing better control across multiple 3D printers in an organization.

Ultimaker Essentials also includes a brand-new direct support function and a catalogue of verified plugins to help effectively scale 3D Printing outputs. Subscribing to Ultimaker Essentials provides organizations with an enterprise grade solution for adopting a full 3D printing infrastructure.

"As one of the core pillars of Industry 4.0, 3D printing is an essential part of progressive business solutions and processes," said Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker. "In the wake of the recent pandemic, companies need to quickly realize, if they haven't already, that global supply chains and manufacturing workflows can be easily disrupted. The transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing is now imminent and more imperative than ever. The Ultimaker Essentials launch is targeted at addressing these gaps and removing the final barriers in adoption of 3D printing."

As part of the Ultimaker Essential package, users have access to three eLearning courses from the Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy, which also launches today. Ultimaker's 2019 3D Printing Sentiment Index found that 69 percent of the professionals surveyed cited knowledge as the most frequent barrier, of which, 40 percent brought up a lack of necessary skillsets to properly leverage 3D printing. The Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy helps professionals overcome these barriers with curated and developed content catered specifically to the jobs of today. Courses in the Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy, ranging from novice to expert level, will also be available separate from Ultimaker Essentials.

"We are thrilled to roll-out the Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy as a premier platform for learning, which will significantly increase in value over time," said Nuno Campos, CMO at Ultimaker. "This is only the first step of our program as in Q4 we will expand the Academy by releasing multiple role- and topic-based courses, which will lead to additional certifications. We look forward to the continued adoption and education of 3D printing and are excited to help businesses uncover how 3D printing can benefit their business now and in the future."

To learn more about Ultimaker Essentials, please register to join our live webinar on July 14, 2020 at 9pm SGT / 3pm CEST / 9am EDT / 6am PDT. Additional information can be found at https://ultimaker.com/software-launch.

About Ultimaker

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software, and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in professional 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europe and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing. Ultimaker.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/398030/UM_Company_logo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ultimaker.com



SOURCE Ultimaker