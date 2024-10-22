UltiMaker Launches MakerBot Sketch Sprint to Elevate 3D Printing in the Classroom

The new Sketch Sprint delivers enhanced speed, safety, support, and a wealth of resources to ensure 3D printing success and classroom productivity for educators and students

NEW YORK and GELDERMALSEN, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UltiMaker, a global leader in 3D printing, today announced the launch of the new MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printing solution. Designed for educational environments, Sketch Sprint sets a new standard for speed, safety, and accessibility, elevating the way educators and students learn and collaborate in the classroom.

MakerBot Sketch Sprint delivers enhanced speed, safety, support, and a wealth of resources to ensure 3D printing success and classroom productivity for educators and students.

The MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printer offers print speeds of up to five times faster than standard desktop 3D printers1, allowing educators to maximize class time. With its ability to facilitate quick transitions from design to printing, students can participate in more hands-on class projects and explore their ideas more freely. Sketch Sprint does not compromise on quality or reliability when it comes to speed. The heated build plate, mesh leveling, and vibration compensation enable the printer to deliver more detailed and precise prints. The compact design and efficient printing process make it ideal for 3D printing across multiple subjects and grade levels.

"Investing in education is not just about enhancing the classroom experience; it is about equipping students with the right skills needed to succeed beyond school," said Michiel Alting von Geusau, CEO at UltiMaker. "Sketch Sprint offers safe and reliable 3D printing that we believe will help prepare students to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market."

Sketch Sprint is available on UltiMaker Digital Factory, a turnkey 3D print management solution. Digital Factory enables teachers to easily connect and manage multiple printers, queue print jobs, and facilitate student submissions from any device. Also available now is the new Cura Cloud feature on Digital Factory. Cura Cloud takes slicing capabilities from the popular UltiMaker Cura desktop application and makes them accessible via Digital Factory, creating a smooth and seamless process to go from CAD to part. Cura Cloud includes optimized print settings for Sketch Sprint and key features to ensure high levels of print success and print quality. All printers under the Sketch series, including Sketch Sprint, are also now compatible with Cura desktop in the latest 5.9 version, which offers advanced slicing functionality.

Safety is another key consideration in the design of Sketch Sprint. The printer underwent rigorous testing and is certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a nationally recognized test laboratory and a global leader in applied safety science. Sketch Sprint has been independently verified to meet the safety levels of the UL 2904 standards for particle and chemical emissions from 3D printers. Sketch Sprint has a fully enclosed structure, an integrated and active HEPA + carbon filtration system, and safety precautions, including a digital PIN to prevent unauthorized access. With classroom-friendly PLA and Tough PLA filaments, the printer promotes a safe and clean environment for students. Sketch Sprint also comes with industry-standard training resources to assist educators in implementing safe 3D printing practices.

In addition to Sketch Sprint, UltiMaker offers a range of resources to support educators and students in their 3D printing endeavors, including over 600 lesson plans and project ideas, ISTE-aligned training programs, curriculum development and design thinking courses, funding guides, tutorials, educational webinars, an active and supportive community, professional development, and more.

"For more than 10 years, we have been dedicated to working closely with educators to create tools and resources necessary to successfully use 3D printing with their students," said Andrea Zermeño, Marketing Education Manager, UltiMaker. "Our commitment has fostered exciting and fun learning experiences that ignite creativity, improve critical thinking skills, and empower students with confidence in the classroom and in their careers."

Sketch Sprint is expected to begin shipping in November 2024.

Learn more about the new MakerBot Sketch Sprint at www.makerbot.com/sketch-sprint.

About UltiMaker

UltiMaker is a global leader in 3D printing, focused on shaping the future of manufacturing, product development, and education. With a wide range of cutting-edge 3D printing solutions, including the popular S-, Factor- and Method series, one of the widest portfolios of 3D printing materials on the market, and leading 3D printing software platforms–Cura and Digital Factory, UltiMaker is paving the way for innovation across industries.

UltiMaker also offers the MakerBot sub-brand and Sketch series for educators and students, providing one of the most comprehensive 3D printing ecosystems for classroom learning and advancing education.

With a focus on reliability, precision, and innovation, UltiMaker is empowering customers to push the boundaries of what's possible.

Learn more at www.ultimaker.com.

Cura, Digital Factory, Factor, MakerBot, Method, Sketch, and UltiMaker are trademarks or registered trademarks of UltiMaker. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Compared to standard desktop printers that print up to 50 to 100 mm/s

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534754/Ultimaker_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534753/Ultimaker_BV_Logo.jpg