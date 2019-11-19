Ulterion® Introduces Cost-Neutral, Eco-Friendly Oil and Grease Resistant Coatings

TAYLORS, South Carolina, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulterion® coatings from Jain Chem, Ltd. of Taylors, South Carolina is proud to introduce its complete range of highly sustainable, PFAS-free oil and grease resistant (OGR) coatings for food packaging and baking applications. Ulterion's OGR coatings are manufactured by converting waste plastic and naturally occurring ingredients into a non-plastic coating that does not contain any PFOA, PFOS, styrene, silicone, PE, chromium or GMO ingredients.

Ulterion® sustainable OGR coatings provide excellent protection for french fry cartons, burger clamshells, sandwich wraps, donut and bakery boxes, pizza liners, baking sheets, butcher paper, pet food packaging and similar end-uses.

Ulterion® sustainable OGR coatings can be applied on the paper machine, off-machine by size press or by flexo, rod coater, curtain or blade coater. Ulterion® sustainable OGR coatings offer superb oil and grease resistance and near-zero penetration. In addition to oil and grease resistance, Ulterion® OGR coatings feature excellent release properties.

"Ulterion® OGR-coated paper packages are cost-neutral to PFAS, 100% repulpable, 100% recyclable and won't inhibit compostability. Also, all Ulterion® sustainable OGR coatings are FDA approved, BfR listed, are Proposition 65 compliant and Plastic Free per Directive (EU) 2019/904" notes Jain Chem sales manager Gil Sherman. "That's a win-win-win for brand owners, consumers and the environment."

"We are so pleased to be able to extend our contribution to a circular economy with the introduction of Ulterion® sustainable OGR coatings," Jain Chem CEO Manoj Jain said. "By eliminating styrene acrylics from our formulas, Ulterion® coatings enable our customers and brands to avoid Prop 65 labeling requirements."

Paper and paperboard packages coated with Ulterion® sustainable OGR coatings are available now from major paper mills and converters throughout North America and very soon in Europe.

About Jain Chem, Ltd.



Founded in 1977, Jain Chem, Ltd. is a minority-owned company that specializes in designing customized and unique chemical-based solutions across a number of downstream businesses, including paper, packaging and textiles. Jain Chem is focused on green and sustainable products that deliver performance, added value and a competitive edge, with products that help differentiate our customers from their competition. Jain Chem adheres to the highest quality, safety and environmental standards and our manufacturing facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

More information can be found at www.Ulterion.com.

Contacts: Mark Jones, Sales Manager, Jain Chem, Ltd., (770) 807-9396, Mark.Jones@JainChem.com

Gil Sherman, Sales Manager, Jain Chem, Ltd., (864) 323-6993, Gil.Sherman@JainChem.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927859/Ulterion_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Jain Chem, Ltd.