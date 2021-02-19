ULBRICHTS Ballistic head protection has reached a new level

However, what is not commonly known is that those helmets cannot even truly protect the wearer against handgun threats (such as 9mm and .44 Mag bullets). Policemen and soldiers continue to be killed or seriously injured by the dramatic backface deformation of the helmet, which can cause significant damage to the skull and brain. Consequently, these helmets do not truly protect those wearing them from rifle or handgun ammunition.

ULBRICHTS' new head protection systems are capable of stopping rifle ammunition, as well as reducing the backface deformation and residual kinetic energy to survivable limits. The newly developed ballistic protection systems come as either standalone rifle helmets or as a combination with an attachable lightweight headshield.

One of the systems is capable of stopping the commonly used and highly lethal Kalashnikov steel core ammunition (7.62x39mm MSC), while at the same time reducing the backface deformation and residual kinetic energy to survivable levels. Tests according to MIL-STD carried out at a certified US NIJ and MIL laboratory proved that the average backface deformation value of such systems hit by Kalashnikov steel core cartridges is less than 10mm, while most other helmets cannot even reach comparable values against 9mm handgun ammunition. Furthermore, the residual kinetic energy of this system is far below 25 joules when hit by Kalashnikov 7.62x39mm MSC bullets.

Of course, all helmets from ULBRICHTS Protection meet the requirements of the American NIJ IIIA standard and the European VPAM HVN 2009 Level 3 standard, with a residual kinetic energy below 25 Joules.

About ULBRICHTS Protection

ULBRICHTS Protection in Schwanenstadt (Austria)is a division of the ULBRICHTS Group. ULBRICHTS Protection manufactures titanium ballistic helmets and hybrids made of titanium aramid or titanium polyethylene. The company's international clientele includes various special and police units.

ULBRICHTS Protection is one of the pioneers in the field of ballistic head protection and regularly sets new technical standards in terms of protection, comfort and design. For more information, see http://www.ulbrichts.com/protection/medienbereich.

Contact

Mario Schuler

Regional Sales Manager Protection

ULBRICHTS GmbH

Kaufing 34

A-4690 Schwanenstadt

Mobile: +43 664 88 10 10 32

mario.schuler@ulbrichts.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441336/ULBRICHTS_Protection_Rifle_Helmet.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441335/ULBRICHTS_Protection_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ULBRICHTS Protection