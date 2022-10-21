UL Solutions Showcases HVACR Applied Safety Science Advancements at Eurovent Summit 2022

HVACR safety science experts from UL Solutions will provide insights on regulatory requirements, flammable refrigerants, ultraviolet-C and sanitation for the HVACR industry at Eurovent Summit.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, announced the latest advances in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) testing and certification that it will address at the 2022 Eurovent Summit taking place Oct. 25–28, in Antalya, Turkey.

HVACR safety science experts from UL Solutions will provide insights on regulatory requirements, flammable refrigerants, ultraviolet-C and sanitation for the HVACR industry at the 2022 Eurovent Summit, Oct. 25-28, in Antalya, Turkey.

"As the HVACR industry increases its focus on designing more sustainable and safer products, UL Solutions helps empower HVACR manufacturers to meet evolving energy efficiency and safety regulations while simultaneously meeting the expectations of consumers, retailers and installers," said Giorgio Decataldo, business development manager of appliances, HVAC and components, UL Solutions. "We look forward to engaging with the HVACR industry at Eurovent and providing insights on how they can meet their goals for more compliant and sustainable products."

Organized by the Turkish Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Manufacturers' Association (ISKID) and the Turkish Society of HVAC and Sanitary Engineers (TTMD), the Eurovent annual seminar, one of the highlights of the Summit, focuses on new technologies and trends in HVACR. At the seminar, Mahmut Karaca, project engineer at UL Solutions, will present an update on ultraviolet-C (UV-C) and sanitation in HVAC at the seminar on Oct. 25.

This year, the Eurovent Innovation HUB, the Summit's flagship event, will focus on building bridges between innovation and sustainability. To address this, Dustin Steward, director and global industry lead for appliances, HVAC and components at UL Solutions, will present a keynote speech on Oct. 26 focusing on flammable refrigerants in HVAC. Steward will illustrate a modeling and simulation program by UL Solutions that empower manufacturers to predict flammable refrigerant behavior in circuits.

HVACR safety science experts from UL Solutions will also offer insight during the Eurovent product group working sessions, including news and information on the latest regulatory requirements. The agenda for the working sessions includes modeling and simulation, novelties and changes regarding certification standards, and Brexit in the context of evaporative cooling equipment and residential air handling units.

"As the key to a safer and more innovative world, science is pushing forward," said Decataldo. "At UL Solutions, we harness science to fuel our command of emerging HVACR safety risks. This gives us the foresight to understand how the HVACR industry can successfully adapt. For Eurovent, our goal is to help the industry address products and systems safety and performance while meeting challenges and thriving in the marketplace."

