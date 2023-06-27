UL Solutions Certification Body, DEWI-OCC, Helps Advance Renewable Energy Safety with New Wind Certification

The UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for Wind Turbines helps the wind industry confirm compliance throughout the entire development process, from design evaluation to manufacturing and type testing.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that the DEWI Offshore and Certification Centre GmbH (DEWI-OCC), a third-party certification body within UL Solutions, has achieved accreditation from Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH (DAkkS) to operate the UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for Wind Turbines.

The type and component certification process confirms that the wind turbine type, components and systems have been designed, manufactured and tested in conformity with the requirements mandated by international standards and site-specific conditions.

"UL Solutions and its accredited certification body, DEWI-OCC, have unparalleled reputations for expertise, technical acumen and safety science influence in the wind industry," said Kai Grigutsch, managing director of DEWI-OCC in UL Solutions' Energy and Industrial Automation group. "Our new service empowers the industry to meet international requirements and develop safer wind turbines that play a critical role in the future of renewable energy."

The purpose of type certification is to confirm that a wind turbine type is designed, documented and manufactured in conformity with specific standards and site conditions. In addition, type certification covers the construction procedures, installation and maintenance of the wind turbine.

A component certificate applies to the wind turbine's significant structural, mechanical and electrical components. A certified component can be integrated into the supply chain of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), making this a cost-effective way for OEMs to select compliant components.

The DAkkS accreditation represents UL Solutions' commitment to consistency, competency and impartiality for activities as a conformity assessment body according to ISO/IEC 17065, Conformity assessment — Requirements for bodies certifying products, processes and services.

UL Solutions acquired DEWI, a world leader in wind energy measurement and testing services, and DEWI-OCC, a certifier of onshore and offshore wind facilities, in 2012. The acquisitions positioned UL Solutions as a global full-service provider of evaluation and certification services for wind energy systems' safety, performance and efficacy.

