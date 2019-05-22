UL Named a Leading EHS Solution in the Latest Green Quadrant Report

Independent Analyst Firm Highlights UL's EHS Capabilities, Content, and Global Presence

NORTHBROOK, Illinois, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL has again been named a market leader in the latest Green Quadrant report by independent analyst firm Verdantix. The ranking places UL among the most elite EHS and sustainability software firms in the world and distinguishes UL's solutions for their ability to jointly manage EHS requirements and workflows with reporting objectives, as well as UL's global presence and deep subject matter expertise. The Green Quadrant report follows a rigorous, independent evaluation process and can be found at http://info.insights.ul.com/verdantix-report-2019.html.

UL was lauded specifically for its capabilities in sustainability management. GHG reporting and EHS training, tracking and content management. UL led the "GHG emissions management" category, above the other 22 firms evaluated. UL also performed highest in the sustainability management category for its "comprehensive sustainability functionality—including program management."

Verdantix further highlighted UL's offerings not included in the analysis, including its environment and sustainability consulting services for circular economy initiatives and efforts to set science-based GHG targets. The firm also highlighted UL's extensive EHS training management, calling it "one of the most comprehensive EHS training content libraries" for its 800 titles and 11 languages, along with UL's ability to create custom courseware for its clients.

"We are delighted that Verdantix has again named UL's offerings as a market leader. We are fully committed to supporting our customers with our breadth of capabilities and deep subject matter expertise to reduce risk, confirm compliance, and enhance sustainability," said Gitte Schjotz, president of UL's Retail and Industry business unit. "UL has proven that we can consistently serve a wide range of stakeholders with a clear and customer-centric focus on their EHS and sustainability needs."

Verdantix highlighted several of UL's unique advantages. UL has functionality across environment, health, safety and sustainability information management. Its history of leadership in safety management and training, along with its best-in-class sustainability measures, offers clients a way to jointly manage EHS and sustainability programs.

"This year's Green Quadrant report recognizes UL's strength in sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions management, which are increasingly becoming a focus for companies reporting their sustainability and carbon performance," said Alberto Uggetti, vice president and general manager of UL's Environment & Sustainability division. "As the report indicates, UL's sustainability software is a comprehensive, globally scalable solution and is a top choice for companies."

UL has been one of the world's leading safety science companies for 125 years. That heritage, combined with personnel in 38 countries, makes it a natural choice for large international firms seeking software with a global presence.

The full Green Quadrant Report can be accessed through http://info.insights.ul.com/verdantix-report-2019.html.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

