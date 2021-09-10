UL Advances Cables Fire Safety with New Laboratory in the Middle East

The laboratory in Abu Dhabi will provide local manufacturers, brands and suppliers of electric and optical cables and busways, a new resource for testing the fire safety of their products.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, today announced that it is expanding its existing facility in Abu Dhabi to now include a cables fire safety and performance laboratory. The expanded facility, located in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), allows manufacturers, brands and suppliers of electrical and optical cables and busways from throughout the Middle East to access a local laboratory for fire safety.

"The hazards associated with noncompliant cables present significant risks with respect to the nature and scale of a fire event. Our robust fire safety testing of cables, which is available at our new Abu Dhabi laboratory, brings trust and confidence that such safety issues have been assessed in the products manufacturers and companies are bringing to the marketplace," said Sameer Abdul Salam, UL's business head for the MEA Region. "As the global safety science leader, UL looks forward to helping local purchasers, specifiers, installers and inspectors of telecommunication cables achieve increased speed to market and the ability to demonstrate their commitment to fire safety to their customers."

The new fire safety laboratory is designed to test electric and optical cables, and busways as per various standards for flame retardant and fire resistance properties. Staffed with UL's industry-leading experts, the facility will enable faster turnaround times with enhanced regulation enforcement. The local presence in Abu Dhabi with global expertise will help ease the logistical challenges for our customers in Europe and Asia.

"In recent years, the Middle East has seen increased regulation around the fire safety of cables used in buildings to meet the civil defense requirements. At UL's new Abu Dhabi laboratory, our fire safety experts will work with customers to help them meet these increased demands without sacrificing time or efficiency," said Salam.

"The opening of our new fire safety laboratory comes at an important time as governments and companies continue to invest in local infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and around the Middle East. These new investments mean that there is an increased need for safe cables and busways. With our new fire safety testing capabilities, we are excited that we will be able to help local manufacturers address product risks, safety and performance while helping them have a positive impact throughout the region," said Sajeev Jesudas, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at UL.

UL offers its customers advisory and testing services to help them meet and exceed fire safety requirements. Research testing services for manufacturers can help customers design cables that comply to the necessary fire resistance/fire reactance standards. UL can also produce a Type testing report and Type examination certificate based on IEC/EN/BS standards.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

