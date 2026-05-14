UK's Leading CPG Coupon Validation Platform Now a Part of Eagle Eye

PromoBase, formerly Promotional Payments Solutions (PPS), helps retailers eliminate coupon fraud, reduce manual processes and create smoother checkout experiences for customers

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS and AI technology company that delivers loyalty, personalised promotions and omnichannel marketing solutions for retail, travel and hospitality brands, has launched PromoBase as part of its comprehensive offering for retailers.

PromoBase is the UK and Ireland's leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) coupon validation platform, allowing retailers to instantly verify and collate supplier-issued digital and paper coupons, eliminating coupon fraud, which costs every UK grocer an estimated £1–2 million each year. The integration of PromoBase places these valuable capabilities alongside Eagle Eye's market-leading loyalty, personalisation and promotions engine.

PromoBase covers 99.9% of all third-party coupons registered in the UK generated by CPG brands for sampling campaigns and other marketing activities. These coupons, typically identified by a "99" barcode, are accepted by all major retailers and reimbursed to the brands, but have traditionally sat outside a retailer's promotional ecosystem and present ongoing challenges around fraud, manual processing, and settlement delays.

With PromoBase, retailers gain real-time validation at the till [checkout]. This prevents misuse and fraud at the point of transaction, eliminates paper-based processes and reduces the operational burden associated with coupon handling. For CPG brands, PromoBase enables faster reimbursement to retailers and access to real-time promotion performance data.

"PromoBase addresses the fraud, inefficiency and complexity of managing third-party coupons, all of which have challenged retailers and CPG brands for years," says Tim Mason, Eagle Eye's CEO. "By bringing this capability into our solution suite, we're helping retailers drive efficiency and accuracy in all of their incentive and engagement efforts."

A Unified Platform for Loyalty, Promotions and Validation that Delivers at Enterprise Scale

PromoBase has been delivering measurable results for major UK retailers for over a decade. The Co-op Group, one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives with over 2,300 food stores and annual revenues of over £11 billion, prevented £1.4 million in coupon fraud during its first year using PromoBase. It also reclaimed more than 1,000 hours in operational efficiency by eliminating manual validation processes.

Tesco, the globally recognised UK grocery retail giant, achieved equally dramatic results with PromoBase, reducing the time required to manually validate coupons from 208 days to just one hour, representing a significant leap forward in how retailers can manage CPG promotions at scale.

The launch of PromoBase follows Eagle Eye's acquisition of Promotional Payments Solutions in 2025. For retailers already using the Eagle Eye AIR platform, PromoBase provides an additional layer of value without requiring separate integration or management.

For more information about PromoBase or the Eagle Eye AIR platform, or to arrange an interview with Tim Mason, contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalised marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting-edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalisation at scale for enterprise businesses globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more. Each week, more than 1 billion personalised offers are seamlessly executed via our platform, and over 700 million loyalty member wallets are managed worldwide.

AI-powered, API-based and cloud-native, Eagle Eye's enterprise-grade technology is fully certified by the MACH Alliance and has received recognition from leading industry bodies, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and QKS.