UK's First Listed Software-Led Defence Company, Defence Holdings, Forms Strategic Alliance with AI Pioneer Whitespace

Defence Holdings PLC has partnered with Whitespace to form a long-term strategic partnership

The collaboration will leverage Whitespace's Collective OS platform to rapidly develop and deploy next-generation AI applications for defence, aligning with key UK and NATO strategic priorities with the first application currently in development

The partnership includes the immediate appointment of Whitespace co-founder and ex-Microsoft Ventures UK CEO, Andrew McCartney , as Defence Holdings' new Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT), the UK's first listed software-led defence company, today announces it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Whitespace , the defence-focused AI company behind Collective OS. With established partnerships across the government, defence primes, and national security agencies, Whitespace is a trusted supplier of AI infrastructure for live UK defence and national security programmes. The strategic partnership will empower Defence Holdings to rapidly build next-generation defence applications. The first AI application is already under development for the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), although currently operationally classified, it demonstrates long-term deployment potential. Defence Holdings is already engaged with one of the world's leading technology providers to execute the product. As part of this move, Andrew McCartney, co-founder of Whitespace, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

Defence Holdings will gain immediate access to Whitespace Collective OS, a robust AI Operating System built for scale and real-world deployment, which meets the MOD compliance framework and aligns with the Five Eyes interoperability standards set out in the UK's Strategic Defence Review 2025 (SDR25). In addition to accessing Whitespace's pioneering technology, Defence Holdings will be connected to the company's extensive network of collaborators from across the MOD, the UK Government and NATO. This collaboration will provide the foundational infrastructure for the rapid development and deployment of secure AI applications, significantly reducing time-to-market for new capabilities.

This partnership has been strategically designed to capitalise on the current absence of an agile UK defence company and address the critical need for sovereign, software-first defence solutions in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. The key development areas include:

Autonomous decision-making systems for complex operational environments

Secure AI-powered intelligence analysis and threat detection

Real-time situational awareness platforms for multi-domain operations

Adaptive cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure protection

Andrew is a recognised pioneer in AI infrastructure for national security. Prior to co-founding Whitespace, he served as the inaugural CEO of Microsoft Ventures UK, where he established the company's first global innovation hub outside the United States. His extensive credentials include the deployment of AI systems to a UK naval platform, successfully implementing the proprietary Collective OS into live national security networks, and being selected for the Ministry of Defence's "Engine for Growth" program. McCartney's experience has enabled him to build strategic relationships across defence, government, and technology ecosystems, positioning him as a key leader in the development of secure, sovereign AI systems.

"As defence shifts from hardware to software ecosystems, the need for secure, compliant, and resilient AI infrastructure has never been greater," said Andrew McCartney, Chief Technology Officer of Defence Holdings. "This partnership with Defence Holdings is crucial as it allows us to apply our battle-tested technology directly to national defence when we need it most for the UK and its allies. It's an honour to help pioneer that transformation and build the capabilities that modern defence actually needs: resilient, deployable, sovereign AI infrastructure."

James Norwood, Chairman of Defence Holdings, said on the news, "The formation of Defence Holdings is a pivotal step in securing the UK's sovereign capability of operating at the speed and complexity modern defence environments demand. Andrew's appointment underscores the importance of our mission. Having spent a decade building modern defence capabilities for the UK and its allies, it is critical that we have him on board to help build the next generations of front-line defence."

Initial joint development of this project is anticipated to commence immediately, with the first commercial application already in development. Marking a significant step in Defence Holdings' five-year strategic plan to focus on areas like autonomous systems, ISR, and information warfare, the collaboration is built on Whitespace's proven technology.

About Defence Holdings PLC

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company, focused on developing sovereign defence capabilities for the digital age. The Company's five-year strategic plan, announced in June 2025, positions it to become a leading force in software-first defence solutions.

About Whitespace

Whitespace is a defence-focused AI company specialising in next-generation operating systems for secure, mission-critical applications. Its technology powers the first AI system deployed on a UK warship, setting a new benchmark for trusted, deployable AI at the tactical edge.

Whitespace has been named a founding member of the Oracle Defence Ecosystem, an international initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced cloud and AI technologies across US and allied national security domains.

With established partnerships across government, defence primes, and national security agencies, Whitespace is redefining how AI is developed, accredited, and deployed in complex defence environments.

