LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As participation in the UK's £1.3 billion prize-draw market grows, concerns are increasing over the "open cart" systems used by many industry-leading operators. These models allow players to buy large numbers of tickets in a single session, often with limited protection against overspending.

UK’s £1.3B Prize Competitions Market Faces Overspending Concerns as PrimeWinz Offers an Alternative Approach

In exploring how the market may evolve, we found a new entrant, PrimeWinz, is gaining attention for using a different structure. Instead of relying on a traditional cart, PrimeWinz uses a coin-based budgeting system that requires members to choose their spend in advance, reducing the risk of uncontrolled purchases while maintaining the excitement of high-value prizes.

PrimeWinz is also preparing to introduce personal spend-limit controls, giving participants additional protection and greater clarity over their activity. Combined with prizes such as designer bags, iPhones, holiday vouchers, cash and consumer tech, the format is attracting players who want a more measured and transparent way to take part in prize draws.

Recent data highlights the scale of the sector. Over the last year, an estimated 7.4 million UK adults entered a prize draw or competition, contributing to an annual spend of £1.3 billion. Growing participation has prompted the Government to introduce a voluntary code of good practice focusing on transparency, age checks, free-entry routes, credit-card restrictions and protections against gambling-related harm.

Industry observers note that operators who build in budgeting safeguards may help shape the sector's next phase. Early engagement reported by PrimeWinz suggests interest from players who prefer the clarity of a budget-first model compared with traditional ticket-cart systems.

For players familiar with mobile games, particularly titles like Candy Crush, PrimeWinz's structure may feel intuitive. The use of coins, daily rewards and simple entry mechanics echoes popular mobile entertainment, while still offering real-world prizes. Behaviour researchers note that budgeting systems similar to in-app currency models can reduce impulsive spending while keeping participation enjoyable.

With rising scrutiny around participant protection and ongoing discussion about future regulation, analysts believe this may be the moment for operators to reconsider how prize draws are designed. PrimeWinz's early adoption of responsible principles is an example of how newer entrants may approach the market's changing expectations.

Darren Sims, Director of PrimeWinz, said: "The response since launch has been extremely encouraging. We aim to offer a transparent, engaging luxury prize experience with clear budgeting and fairness."

UK Prize Market: Key Numbers

£1.3 billion – Estimated annual spend

– Estimated annual spend 7.4 million – UK adults participating each year

– UK adults participating each year 400 plus – Identified UK prize operators

About PrimeWinz

PrimeWinz is a B2C prize competition brand built on the Quantic Play platform. It offers a coin-based alternative to traditional ticket purchasing and promotes responsible participation through coin packages, free postal entry routes and a Microsoft-certified random number generator. The platform includes a range of luxury prizes such as designer goods, electronics, holiday vouchers and cash. Learn more at PrimeWinz.com.

