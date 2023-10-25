Ukrainian-founded Preply Extends Leadership in Language Learning with First U.S. Office, Fresh Branding, and Two C-Suite Additions

New Executive Leadership Drives Preply's Growth in the U.S.

The two new executive hires; Sofia Tavares as Chief Brand Officer and Jerry Kingkade as Chief Revenue Officer, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization. Both executives will be based in the New York office and have already played a key role in the rebrand and the establishment of the new office announced today.

Tavares will lead the company's transformation into an iconic brand. Having previously served as Senior Vice President of Brand at Delivery Hero where she was instrumental in the company's transition to IPO, Tavares has over two decades of experience leading global marketing strategies for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PepsiCo, Cadbury plc, Bacardi, Black & Decker and PetroChina. Tavares is fluent in eight languages.

Kingkade will drive the company's efforts to transform communications and culture through language at organizations across the world. Having led teams across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Kingkade joins Preply from Flowspace, where he doubled revenue and tripled gross profit in his first year as CRO. Prior to Flowspace, Kingkade was VP of Sales and Marketplace Operations at Houzz, where he grew the sales organization from one rep to hundreds of employees.

New Identity Marks Next Phase of Preply's Journey.

Having done extensive work on Preply's vision and mission earlier in the year, Preply collaborated with London-based agency Koto to redefine the company's identity and double down on what makes Preply unique.

The new identity introduces a fresh logo, vibrant color palette, and improved website design to improve the learning experience for users and tutors, helping millions more people make their language learning dreams a reality. The new brand is anchored around the theme of repetition, a powerful element of success for those studying a language that reflects how practice, progress and growth transform a learning journey.

"Our new vision, unlocking human potential through learning, has been the driving force behind this project. Today, more people than ever aspire to learn a new language. We believe that by strengthening our brand, we better serve everyone's language learning needs and aspirations," said Sofia Tavares, Chief Brand Officer of Preply. "I couldn't be more excited to be on this journey with the Preply team, and I'm grateful to our wonderful tutors, students, employees and the wider language learning community for coming along for the ride."

More information about Preply's new brand can be found in Tavares' blog post.

Helping U.S. Employers Gain a Competitive Edge

The U.S. is home to the headquarters of some of the largest multinational companies in the world with the American Council of Foreign Language Teachers reporting that 90% of U.S employers rely on a multilingual workforce. However, the demands are not being met and as a result, 25% of U.S. employers are losing out on business opportunities.

"The world is more connected than ever. We are hearing time and again from clients that communications mistakes are costly, both from a financial and reputation standpoint", remarks Jerry Kingkade. "We've welcomed 200 new organizations to the Preply program in the last 12 months and more than doubled the number of clients we're working within the U.S. so far this year. A staggering 75% of working Americans feel that foreign language skills are important for their career prospects[1]. As we establish our U.S. presence in New York, we look forward to picking up the pace, serving the needs of this hard-working population, and playing a part in addressing a specific skills gap in the labor market".

Preply's momentum surges with the introduction of its New York office

Preply is reinforcing its commitment to growth and to better serve its existing U.S.-based B2B customers and partners with the launch of its first office in the U.S. The New York City location was chosen as a large number of multinational corporations are based in the Northeast.

The new office, The Malin, is now open, located at 134 Charles Street in the heart of New York's West Village. Preply anticipates that by the close of 2023, 25+ employees will be working from the office complementing Preply's existing two hubs in Barcelona and Kyiv.

About Preply

Preply is an online language learning marketplace, connecting tutors to hundreds of thousands of learners in 180 countries worldwide. More than 40,000 tutors teach over 50 languages, powered by a machine-learning algorithm that recommends the best tutors for each learner. Founded in the United States in 2012 by three Ukrainian founders Kirill Bigai, Serge Lukyanov, and Dmytro Voloshyn, Preply has grown from a team of 3 to a company of over 600 employees of 60 different nationalities with offices in Barcelona, New York, and Kyiv.





