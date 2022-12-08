Ukrainian Customer Support Company Enforced the Best Approach to Managing the Crisis and Grew in the Wartime Reality

DNIPRO, Ukraine, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Contact was presented with ECCCSA awards over the Best Crisis Management Approach nomination.

ECCCSA is a worldwide-known award that recognizes companies across Europe that lead the way in delivering exceptional service to customers. It rewards companies that continually improve, and innovate to work with maximum efficiency and effectiveness. ECCCSA is an accolade that increases the prestige and proves the high performance of the contact center operations.

"It's hard to put into words how proud I am of this title and our team in general. It is impressive and at the same time inspiring that industry experts have recognized Simply Contact's approach and work processes as reliable and worthy of the highest award", said Konstantin Ryzhov, co-Founder and CEO of Simply Contact.

An authoritative jury in the field of customer service highlighted Simply Contact for outstanding achievements in the industry under difficult conditions. During the war period, Ukrainian offices of Simply Contact actively continued to work providing smooth and high-quality support on existing projects. Moreover, Simply Contact also launched new volunteering projects for the Ukrainian government to support citizens and humanitarian aid organizations. This was done through decisive actions in the first months of the war and a clear plan of action in case of emergency. Likewise, the coordinated work of all employees played a considerable role.

In addition to the uninterrupted and efficient work in Ukrainian offices during the war, Simply Contact confidently moves forward and goes global. They opened the first office outside of Ukraine in the city of Warsaw, Poland. Currently, more than 50 agents are operating there. Opening a new office marked a significant step for Simply Contact's growth and development which permitted the broadening of the scope and launching of new projects. The Polish location is actively growing and expanding its scale.

About Simply Contact:

Simply Contact is a top customer support outsourcing company that offers multilingual and multichannel customer services globally. Simply Contact has several offices located in different cities in Ukraine (Kyiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Lviv), and Poland (Warsaw). With more than 7 years of experience, the company provides successful projects in the fields of communications, financial services, aviation, e-commerce, and retail. Among Simply Contact customers are international companies and enterprises such as Wizz Air, Ukrainian International Airlines, Yves Rocher, and others.

Media Contact | Simply Contact:

https://simply-contact.com/

sales@simply-contact.com.ua

+1 (929) 2655229

SOURCE Simply Contact