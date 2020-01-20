Ukraine House Davos 2020 Opens Its Doors

Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee welcomed the first guests at the venue. "This year we would like to go beyond headlines to show you the real Ukraine," said Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos. "From tech to innovation to culture, the new generation of Ukraine is highly-educated, creative, and hard-working."

Jaroslawa Z. Johnson, President and CEO of WNISEF said that the committee had worked hard to create an innovative and engaging program for visitors to see the best of Ukraine: one that is growing, thriving and filled with dynamic innovative ideas.

Svitlana Grytsenko, Victor Pinchuk Foundation, added: "Victor Pinchuk Foundation have been organizing Ukrainian breakfast for 16 years in Davos and we are honored to combine efforts with our partners and demonstrate the new Ukraine to the world."

"This is our biggest Ukraine House Davos to date," said Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital. "We have increased our platform by 10 times from a small venue of 30 sqm a few years ago, to nearly 300 sqm of dedicated space in 2020."

Olga Afanasyeva, Executive Director, Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA) said that the moment for Ukraine is now. "Why not to join us to open Ukraine for yourselves?" she asked.

The opening discussion at the House was an inspirational talk titled "Women Leaders: Global Impact", sponsored by TIU Canada, featuring Sharon Easky, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, PrivatBank, Shannon Kalayanamitr, Venture Partner, Gobi Partners, and Oksana Lyniv, Chief Conductor, Graz Opera and Graz Philharmonic Orchestra.

On Tuesday, guests can look forward to exciting discussions addressing global trends, such as strategic economic partnerships, infrastructure, technology and innovation, and education as a key to transforming society. Distinguished speakers will include Robert Shiller, Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University and 2013 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences; Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine; and Michael Yurkovich, CEO of TIU Canada.

About Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee is led by five women who volunteer their efforts to launch this event:

Olga Afanasyeva, Executive Director of Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA)

Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO of Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF)

Svitlana Grytsenko of Victor Pinchuk Foundation

Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital

Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos

, Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos



Ukraine House Davos is supported by the National Investment Council of Ukraine, UkraineInvest, Ukrainian World Congress, Atlantic Council, Reputation Institute.

Media Partners include NV, Liga.net, Ekonomichna Pravda, Ukraine Business News

